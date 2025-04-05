US$60K STOLEN FROM HRE SCHOOL

Blakison Junior School, a Government primary school in Milton Park, Harare, is at the centre of a corruption scandal that has resulted in nearly US$60 000 being siphoned from its coffers over the past three years, a damning internal audit seen by Check Point has revealed.
Allegations of
systematic fraud, bribery, improper procurement and financial mismanagement,
have been levelled against the school’s administration.
School head, Ms
Memory Chaikosa, who was suspended on February 17 over the same allegations,
school development committee (SDC) chairperson Mr Ronald Gurure and a former
SDC bursar Mr Ronald Mashonganyika, are at the centre of the scam, which also
implicates some Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers (names
supplied) and Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education auditors, who
allegedly received bribes to cover up the matter.
A
“confidential” SDC draft findings report, which was presented to the school
management, shows a US$58 448,50 discrepancy in banked funds.
According to
the report, the variance was due to unaccounted withdrawals, many of which
lacked supporting documentation, including delivery notes, invoices, receipts
and quotations, all mandatory requirements under the financial management
guidelines for non-finance education managers.
The report
further revealed that the school’s financial records for 2022 and 2023 were
riddled with inconsistencies.
In 2022, for
instance, a total of US$7 411 was withdrawn, but records showed that US$8
665,01 was spent, indicating a cash shortfall of US$1 254,01.
In 2023, the
school withdrew US$29 292, but only US$22 792,30 was recorded, leaving a
balance of US$7 136,70 unaccounted for.
Sources said
while investigations are still underway, it has become clear that not all
withdrawals were backed by proof of expenditure, further raising concerns about
the integrity of the school’s financial management system.
A draft
management report, which has been obtained by Check Point, showed that the
school’s internal auditors had noted missing receipts that could not be traced
back to the bank statements.
Bank
reconciliations were reportedly not being done properly, exposing the school to
“potential misappropriation of funds”.
“The banking
was not done on a daily routine basis, and on days when banking was not done,
the school head, Ms Chaikosa, would insist that the money be kept in her
office, not in the safe.
“She claimed
the safe was unsafe after other schools had been robbed in the past,” said a
source.
The report also
pointed to huge procurement anomalies.
The school
allegedly bypassed proper procedures when hiring service providers, with
procurement records showing discrepancies.
“Audit noted
the following anomalies in the procurement of goods and services: According to
procurement minutes dated January 13, a company named Noah Chirozvi was
selected to repair a motor vehicle, but payment was made to Rafferty Zimowa,”
read the audit report.
Furthermore,
when procuring stationery, only two quotations were obtained when Lotus
Stationery was selected as the supplier, violating the Public Procurement and
Disposal of Public Assets Act.
Even more
troubling, the school’s security provider, Burlington Security Company, has
been operating without a contract since April 2019.
“In the event
of theft or burglary, the school may face difficulties in apportioning
responsibility and recovering stolen goods,” a concerned parent privy to
developments at the school said.
The most
alarming part of Check Point’s findings involves the school’s handling of
receipts and funds.
A whopping
US$400 107,50 was reportedly received by the school between January 2022 and
December 2024.
Of that amount,
only US$341 659 was banked, leaving US$58 448,50 unaccounted for.
Sources have
also disclosed an incident involving the school’s Yutong bus, which was
involved in an accident in March 2024.
Despite the
significant damage, the vehicle was allegedly parked in a garage in Tynwald,
Harare, and school officials have reportedly avoided discussions on whether to
repair or replace it.
Instead, there
have been ongoing discussions about purchasing a new minibus.
In a shocking
twist, at least 35 tablets purchased for information and communication
technology lessons in early 2024 were reportedly stolen.
By the end of
the year, 21 tablets were missing.
The school has
yet to report the theft to the police or provide any documentation related to
the missing devices.
Check Point has
also obtained a letter allegedly from a former SDC bursar, who also doubled as
the school’s assistant accountant, Mr Ronald Mashonganyika, which was directed
to the district schools inspector, who revealed that he was coerced into paying
bribes to auditors and ZACC officers in exchange for covering up the school’s
financial mismanagement.
According to Mr
Mashonganyika, he was instructed by the school head, Mrs Chaikosa, to hand over
money and to ensure that auditors and investigators would leave the school
without completing their work.
“They called
for a meeting which was never minuted to discuss the underbanking issues. The
individuals who attended were Mrs Chaikosa (the head), Mr Gurure (SDC
chairperson), Mr Sasunhwa (SDC vice chairperson) and Mrs Nyakutambwa
(treasurer).
“The agreement
was concluded that I should commit to pay up by June 2025. But these agreements
were made on the understanding that both the SDC vice chair and the treasurer
were to be given US$200 so that they will not expose the situation to others.
This decision came from the SDC chair but I was told by the headmistress.”
In the same
letter of response, Mr Mashonganyika claimed he acted “under duress” from the
SDC chairperson, Mr Gurure, and Ms Chaikosa, fearing job loss.
“I did so
because I was acting under duress from the SDC chair. During the meeting, he
pretended not to know about the underbanking, yet he insisted that I give money
to the treasurer and the SDC vice-chair. That’s when I realised the procedure
was improper; it was forced upon me for job security. I complied and handed the
money to the SDC chair.
“Later, I was
approached again to secure US$650 to expedite the internal auditors’ departure
before they completed their task. This directive came from the SDC chair
through the headmistress (Ms Chaikosa) and I obeyed. The underbanking records
from January 2025 can corroborate this.
“Furthermore,
the week before my suspension, I was asked to provide US$300. I had US$260
meant for banking, but the SDC chair insisted the funds were needed to pay
anti-corruption officials who were conducting an exercise and familiarising
themselves with the school system. I was instructed to bring the money upstairs
to the admin office.”
Mr
Mashonganyika detailed these events in a written response to the district
schools inspector.
This
development resulted in the suspension of former SDC chairperson Mr Gurure
following a vote of no confidence. The decision was formalised in a letter
dated February 18, signed by the acting chairperson.
“With reference
to the above matter, you are alleged to have connived to bribe the ZACC
investigation officer, who alleged that Ronald Mashonganyika (assistant
accountant), the headmistress Ms Chaikosa and the SDC chairperson Mr R. Gurure
connived to bribe ZACC officials, and internal auditors so that they cover up
the misconduct of their underbankings, it is alleged that you were given US$300
to give ZACC and US$650 to internal auditors . . .
. . .
therefore, you are no longer allowed as of now, to perform any form of duties
pertaining to Blakiston Junior School SDC business and you should surrender all
powers, documents and any other property you might have in possession. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment