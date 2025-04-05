US$60K STOLEN FROM HRE SCHOOL



Blakison Junior School, a Government primary school in Milton Park, Harare, is at the centre of a corruption scandal that has resulted in nearly US$60 000 being siphoned from its coffers over the past three years, a damning internal audit seen by Check Point has revealed.

Allegations of systematic fraud, bribery, improper procurement and financial mismanagement, have been levelled against the school’s administration.

School head, Ms Memory Chaikosa, who was suspended on February 17 over the same allegations, school development committee (SDC) chairperson Mr Ronald Gurure and a former SDC bursar Mr Ronald Mashonganyika, are at the centre of the scam, which also implicates some Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers (names supplied) and Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education auditors, who allegedly received bribes to cover up the matter.

A “confidential” SDC draft findings report, which was presented to the school management, shows a US$58 448,50 discrepancy in banked funds.

According to the report, the variance was due to unaccounted withdrawals, many of which lacked supporting documentation, including delivery notes, invoices, receipts and quotations, all mandatory requirements under the financial management guidelines for non-finance education managers.

The report further revealed that the school’s financial records for 2022 and 2023 were riddled with inconsistencies.

In 2022, for instance, a total of US$7 411 was withdrawn, but records showed that US$8 665,01 was spent, indicating a cash shortfall of US$1 254,01.

In 2023, the school withdrew US$29 292, but only US$22 792,30 was recorded, leaving a balance of US$7 136,70 unaccounted for.

Sources said while investigations are still underway, it has become clear that not all withdrawals were backed by proof of expenditure, further raising concerns about the integrity of the school’s financial management system.

A draft management report, which has been obtained by Check Point, showed that the school’s internal auditors had noted missing receipts that could not be traced back to the bank statements.

Bank reconciliations were reportedly not being done properly, exposing the school to “potential misappropriation of funds”.

“The banking was not done on a daily routine basis, and on days when banking was not done, the school head, Ms Chaikosa, would insist that the money be kept in her office, not in the safe.

“She claimed the safe was unsafe after other schools had been robbed in the past,” said a source.

The report also pointed to huge procurement anomalies.

The school allegedly bypassed proper procedures when hiring service providers, with procurement records showing discrepancies.

“Audit noted the following anomalies in the procurement of goods and services: According to procurement minutes dated January 13, a company named Noah Chirozvi was selected to repair a motor vehicle, but payment was made to Rafferty Zimowa,” read the audit report.

Furthermore, when procuring stationery, only two quotations were obtained when Lotus Stationery was selected as the supplier, violating the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.

Even more troubling, the school’s security provider, Burlington Security Company, has been operating without a contract since April 2019.

“In the event of theft or burglary, the school may face difficulties in apportioning responsibility and recovering stolen goods,” a concerned parent privy to developments at the school said.

The most alarming part of Check Point’s findings involves the school’s handling of receipts and funds.

A whopping US$400 107,50 was reportedly received by the school between January 2022 and December 2024.

Of that amount, only US$341 659 was banked, leaving US$58 448,50 unaccounted for.

Sources have also disclosed an incident involving the school’s Yutong bus, which was involved in an accident in March 2024.

Despite the significant damage, the vehicle was allegedly parked in a garage in Tynwald, Harare, and school officials have reportedly avoided discussions on whether to repair or replace it.

Instead, there have been ongoing discussions about purchasing a new minibus.

In a shocking twist, at least 35 tablets purchased for information and communication technology lessons in early 2024 were reportedly stolen.

By the end of the year, 21 tablets were missing.

The school has yet to report the theft to the police or provide any documentation related to the missing devices.

Check Point has also obtained a letter allegedly from a former SDC bursar, who also doubled as the school’s assistant accountant, Mr Ronald Mashonganyika, which was directed to the district schools inspector, who revealed that he was coerced into paying bribes to auditors and ZACC officers in exchange for covering up the school’s financial mismanagement.

According to Mr Mashonganyika, he was instructed by the school head, Mrs Chaikosa, to hand over money and to ensure that auditors and investigators would leave the school without completing their work.

“They called for a meeting which was never minuted to discuss the underbanking issues. The individuals who attended were Mrs Chaikosa (the head), Mr Gurure (SDC chairperson), Mr Sasunhwa (SDC vice chairperson) and Mrs Nyakutambwa (treasurer).

“The agreement was concluded that I should commit to pay up by June 2025. But these agreements were made on the understanding that both the SDC vice chair and the treasurer were to be given US$200 so that they will not expose the situation to others. This decision came from the SDC chair but I was told by the headmistress.”

In the same letter of response, Mr Mashonganyika claimed he acted “under duress” from the SDC chairperson, Mr Gurure, and Ms Chaikosa, fearing job loss.

“I did so because I was acting under duress from the SDC chair. During the meeting, he pretended not to know about the underbanking, yet he insisted that I give money to the treasurer and the SDC vice-chair. That’s when I realised the procedure was improper; it was forced upon me for job security. I complied and handed the money to the SDC chair.

“Later, I was approached again to secure US$650 to expedite the internal auditors’ departure before they completed their task. This directive came from the SDC chair through the headmistress (Ms Chaikosa) and I obeyed. The underbanking records from January 2025 can corroborate this.

“Furthermore, the week before my suspension, I was asked to provide US$300. I had US$260 meant for banking, but the SDC chair insisted the funds were needed to pay anti-corruption officials who were conducting an exercise and familiarising themselves with the school system. I was instructed to bring the money upstairs to the admin office.”

Mr Mashonganyika detailed these events in a written response to the district schools inspector.

This development resulted in the suspension of former SDC chairperson Mr Gurure following a vote of no confidence. The decision was formalised in a letter dated February 18, signed by the acting chairperson.

“With reference to the above matter, you are alleged to have connived to bribe the ZACC investigation officer, who alleged that Ronald Mashonganyika (assistant accountant), the headmistress Ms Chaikosa and the SDC chairperson Mr R. Gurure connived to bribe ZACC officials, and internal auditors so that they cover up the misconduct of their underbankings, it is alleged that you were given US$300 to give ZACC and US$650 to internal auditors . . .

. . . therefore, you are no longer allowed as of now, to perform any form of duties pertaining to Blakiston Junior School SDC business and you should surrender all powers, documents and any other property you might have in possession. Herald