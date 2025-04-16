MAN DROWNS IN EMPLOYER'S SWIMMING POOL

Malvin Guzuzu (21) was found floating inside a swimming pool at his employer’s house in Mutare on Sunday.

Guzuzu of Chikanga Two was employed as a grounds man by Muzaffar Khan (45). Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident. Circumstances are that Guzuzu began his daily routine work around 8:50am. He was called to have breakfast around 11am by Chipo Chamunorwa (44) of Hobhouse, Mutare, who is employed as a maid at the same house.

Guzuzu didn’t respond and Chamunorwa went searching for him. She found his lifeless body floating in the swimming pool. Chamunorwa informed Khan who filed a report at Mutare Central Police Station. Police attended the scene and Guzuzu’s body was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for post-mortem. Masvingo Mirror