SIX IN THE HAT FOR ZANU PF GUTU PRIMARIES

The ruling ZANU PF party is conducting primary elections for parliamentary and council seats in Gutu East constituency.

A total of six candidates namely, Zvarevashe Masvingise, Christopher Mashuro, Maone Vheremu, Norbert Chikumbo, Nicolas Chiname and Phinias Chagonda are contesting for the Gutu East Parliamentary seat.

Meanwhile, three candidates are vying for the Ward 10 council seat.

The election comes following the expulsion of former Gutu East legislator, Benjamin Ganyiwa and former Ward 10 Councillor, Jainos Mudonhi from the ruling ZANU PF party.

Party members gathered at their 26 district centres to cast their votes.

Winners of the primary elections will stand as the party’s official candidates in the forthcoming by-elections. ZBC