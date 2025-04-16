SIX IN THE HAT FOR ZANU PF GUTU PRIMARIES

The ruling ZANU PF party is conducting primary elections for parliamentary and council seats in Gutu East constituency.
A total of six
candidates namely, Zvarevashe Masvingise, Christopher Mashuro, Maone Vheremu,
Norbert Chikumbo, Nicolas Chiname and
Phinias Chagonda are contesting for the Gutu East Parliamentary seat.
Meanwhile,
three candidates are vying for the Ward 10 council seat.
The election
comes following the expulsion of former Gutu East legislator, Benjamin Ganyiwa
and former Ward 10 Councillor, Jainos Mudonhi from the ruling ZANU PF party.
Party members
gathered at their 26 district centres to cast their votes.
Winners of the
primary elections will stand as the party’s official candidates in the
forthcoming by-elections. ZBC
