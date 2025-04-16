ZIMBA BRUTALLY KILLED IN LOVE TRIANGLE IN SA



Joburg-based activist Moreboys Munetsi has intervened to assist the family of a Zimbabwean man, Emmanuel Mahamba, who was brutally murdered in a horrific incident which has sent shockwaves in South Africa.

In a video, widely shared on social media, Mahamba is seen seated on the road while a Ford Ranger runs over him repeatedly. He died at the scene.

Gauteng police said they were still searching for the motorist implicated in the brutal death of a man following a heated dispute.

Munetsi, a lawyer by profession, said he was providing legal support to the victim's family.

“For now I am giving the family legal support. At the same time, we were encouraging the Zimbabwean community in Joburg to raise funeral money through contributions. The funeral contributions are coming from the Zimbabwean community,” Munetsi told IOL.

Munetsi is popular among the South African and Zimbabwean communities in Gauteng as an anti-crime and social cohesion activist.

He is also a successful businessman who runs an international company, Greathope Insurance.

Speaking about the incident, Munetsi said: "The body of Emmanuel has been repatriated already for burial in Zimbabwe."

Emmanuel's murder has attracted international news headlines, with many social media users questioning why the alleged killer has not been arrested.

Activist and businessmen Moreboys Munetsi during the virtual conversation with Ntombi, the woman at the centre of the love triangle.

The incident unfolded on April 5, 2025, in Rivonia, Sandton, and culminated in a tragic and violent confrontation that ended in Mahamba being run over by a Ford Ranger bakkie multiple times.

On his Facebook page, which has more than 144,000 followers, Munetsi held a live conversation with Ntombi, the woman who was involved in a relationship with Mahamba, while she lived with her other romantic partner.

The Ugandan man, who has two children with Ntombi, allegedly murdered Emmanuel in the bakkie attack.

“I agree that I once dated Emmanuel in January, and we broke up in February. Yes, we were in a relationship. We broke up because some Ugandans recorded a video of me when I was with the guy (Emmanuel). My baby daddy is a Ugandan. So I broke up with Emmanuel for my safety, for my kids and also for the sake of Emmanuel. I stopped talking to Emmanuel. IOL