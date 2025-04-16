ZIMBA BRUTALLY KILLED IN LOVE TRIANGLE IN SA

Joburg-based activist Moreboys Munetsi has intervened to assist the family of a Zimbabwean man, Emmanuel Mahamba, who was brutally murdered in a horrific incident which has sent shockwaves in South Africa.
In a video,
widely shared on social media, Mahamba is seen seated on the road while a Ford
Ranger runs over him repeatedly. He died at the scene.
Gauteng police
said they were still searching for the motorist implicated in the brutal death
of a man following a heated dispute.
Munetsi, a
lawyer by profession, said he was providing legal support to the victim's
family.
“For now I am
giving the family legal support. At the same time, we were encouraging the
Zimbabwean community in Joburg to raise funeral money through contributions.
The funeral contributions are coming from the Zimbabwean community,” Munetsi
told IOL.
Munetsi is
popular among the South African and Zimbabwean communities in Gauteng as an
anti-crime and social cohesion activist.
He is also a
successful businessman who runs an international company, Greathope Insurance.
Speaking about
the incident, Munetsi said: "The body of Emmanuel has been repatriated
already for burial in Zimbabwe."
Emmanuel's
murder has attracted international news headlines, with many social media users
questioning why the alleged killer has not been arrested.
Activist and
businessmen Moreboys Munetsi during the virtual conversation with Ntombi, the
woman at the centre of the love triangle.
The incident
unfolded on April 5, 2025, in Rivonia, Sandton, and culminated in a tragic and
violent confrontation that ended in Mahamba being run over by a Ford Ranger
bakkie multiple times.
On his Facebook
page, which has more than 144,000 followers, Munetsi held a live conversation
with Ntombi, the woman who was involved in a relationship with Mahamba, while
she lived with her other romantic partner.
The Ugandan
man, who has two children with Ntombi, allegedly murdered Emmanuel in the
bakkie attack.
“I agree that I
once dated Emmanuel in January, and we broke up in February. Yes, we were in a
relationship. We broke up because some Ugandans recorded a video of me when I
was with the guy (Emmanuel). My baby daddy is a Ugandan. So I broke up with
Emmanuel for my safety, for my kids and also for the sake of Emmanuel. I
stopped talking to Emmanuel. IOL
