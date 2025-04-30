FORD RANGER STOLEN IN SA, STRIPPED IN ZIM



Police detectives have arrested three men in Beitbridge who stole a vehicle from South Africa and smuggled it into the country via the Limpopo River near the Tshitulipasi area.

After smuggling the Ford Ranger double cab in Boksburg, South Africa, Bester Moyo, Admit Moyo and Freddy Mugabe along with another suspect still at large they stripped the car of various accessories which they tried to sell in Beitbridge town.

They also burnt the wreckage of the vehicle to conceal the evidence in the bush along the patrol road that runs 20km parallel to Zimbabwe and South Africa’s boundary.

The police officer commanding Beitbridge (Dispol), Chief Superintendent Melusi Ncube said on Wednesday that the trio was arrested on Independence Day while selling the vehicle’s accessories.

“We have charged them for theft of a motor vehicle and our team has recovered the vehicle’s shell and some of the stripped accessories that the suspects were selling around Beitbridge,” said the Dispol.

“According to the information we have so far, indications are that the vehicle was high-jacked in Boksburg on March 28 before being smuggled into the country through an illegal crossing point at the Limpopo River.

“Upon getting in Zimbabwe, they hid the vehicle in the bush where they stripped it of all its accessories and carried them using a donkey pulled cart to a hideout. After which they started selling the vehicle’s parts leading to their arrest while selling the gear box in the town towards Easter holidays”.

He said further investigations into the matter were underway and that the police were not relenting as they continue to crack down on crime along the Limpopo River.

Chief Supt Ncube said the trio had since been sent to the local regional court charged for theft of a motor vehicle.

The suspects have since been granted USD150 bail pending trial each and are expected to appear before Ms Charity Maphosa on May 8.

The smuggling of vehicles has become rampant around the border line and the government is losing millions of dollars in import revenue annually.

Indications are that most of these cars are stolen from rental cars in South Africa while thefts are orchestrated by insurance fraud syndicates in that country.

On insurance fraud, the vehicles are clandestinely sold and smuggled out of South Africa, after which their owners working with syndicates then report them stolen and claim insurance money. Herald