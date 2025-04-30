CHIWENGA RETURNS TO ROME



Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is today expected back in Italy for scheduled meetings with the Roman Catholic Church leadership to discuss the church’s envisaged social investment in Zimbabwe.

Dr Chiwenga was here last week for the burial of Pope Francis.

The late Pope died after initiating processes to roll out programmes aimed at promoting Zimbabwean girls’ education, health services support, youth empowerment, climate change and other social development projects.

The Papacy has indicated that the programmes will go ahead despite Pope Francis’ death, hence the need for continued engagement.

In addition to the meetings at the Vatican, the VP is also expected to meet captains of industry in Italy to make a case for investment in Zimbabwe in line with President Mnangagwa’s “open for business” stance.

Speaking to The Herald ahead of VP Chiwenga’s arrival, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the Vatican, Dr Sekai Nzenza said Zimbabwe and the Holy City enjoy good historical ties.

“Vice President Chiwenga’s presence at Pope Francis’ funeral clearly signified the strong relationship between Zimbabwe and the Vatican,” said Ambassador Nzenza.

“The Catholic Church has had a very strong presence in Zimbabwe for a very long time, even during the liberation war they were there.

“I had the privilege of meeting Pope Francis twice in December and also in January, and I was able to have a dialogue with the Secretary of State for the Vatican. What clearly came out was the urgency in which the Vatican is interested in engaging Zimbabwe.

“The discussions revealed the Vatican’s strong interest in addressing the role of the youth and the empowerment of women through education. That dialogue will continue.

“The church has been instrumental in providing educational opportunities and healthcare services, which are vital for our society.”

“So we intend to discuss issues to do with social justice, inequality, education for girls, the youth, health and climate change. Pope Francis was very passionate about this and I am in dialogue with the Vatican authorities in this regard.”

Sources close to the discussions said the Catholic Church’s intervention is expected to tackle the drug abuse menace, among other problem areas. Herald