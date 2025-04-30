MANAGER SIPHONS 20 000 LITRES OF FUEL, ZACC POUNCES

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has begun investigations into the Bulawayo Fire and Ambulance Services Department fuel scandal that has seen 20 000 litres of diesel siphoned over a three-year period.
The alleged
culprit is a manager in the Ambulance Services (name supplied) who allegedly
took advantage of a non-functioning speedometer on his service Toyota Land
Cruiser, known as Command Vehicle, registration number AAA 6540 to double fill
it with fuel without indicating any mileage on the log book.
He would fill
up his tank on Mondays at the Council’s Khami Road stores, decant it and go to
the Famona station fuel site and refill. He would repeat the same thing on
Wednesdays and Fridays.
Investigations
by Check Point Desk revealed that the fuel was being bought by illegal fuel
dealers who operate under a tree in Nketa Six suburb along Nketa Drive just
after Masiyepambili Drive road.
“We confirm
that we are handling such a case, but investigations are still at their
infancy, awaiting the outcome of an internal audit in the local authority,”
said ZACC spokesperson, Ms Simiso Mlevu.
BCC insiders
said while the vehicle is supposed to operate as a first responder every time
there is an emergency, the manager had turned it into a personal car and at
most, it clocks 40km daily, yet it gets 60 litres every Monday, 80litres every
Wednesday and 60 litres every Friday, which he would decant.
The scam has
been going on for a long period of time, raising concerns from staff members
that the manager may be protected from high offices within the Council.
The Fire and
Ambulance Services Department falls under the purview of the chamber secretary,
headed by Mrs Sikhangele Zhou.
Another source
revealed that an ambulance, which operates 24 hours, can clock as much as 320km
during that period, but it gets just 30 litres of fuel per day, 210 litres per
week yet the Command Vehicle gets 200 litres inside five days.
Both the BCC
town clerk Mr Christopher Dube and chamber secretary, Mrs Zhou, confirmed the
case and said the city’s internal audit team was seized with the matter.
City mayor
Councillor David Coltart, writing on his X account while responding to the
exposé article, said the council will thoroughly investigate the issue and
present the findings to the public.
Recently, it
was revealed that only seven out of 30 BCC ambulances are operating, with the
rest of the fleet grounded, having broken down, with the local authority citing
limited financial resources. Chronicle
