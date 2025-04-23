DOC CLEARED OF US$38K MAINTENANCE ARREARS

A prominent Bulawayo medical practitioner, Dr Nkonzo Ndebele, has been acquitted of charges relating to the non-payment of US$ 38,500 in child maintenance.

Dr Ndebele (59), of Bellevue suburb, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Mr Challenge Mahembe, facing allegations of failing to comply with a court-ordered maintenance payment.

However, the court ruled in his favour, citing legal technicalities arising from Zimbabwe’s evolving currency policies.

In delivering his judgment, Mr Mahembe explained that the original maintenance order, issued in 2015, was denominated in US dollars, the legal tender in Zimbabwe at the time.

“It should be noted that in 2015, Zimbabwe was using the US dollar as legal tender, and the court ordered the accused to pay maintenance in that currency,” said Mr Mahembe.

“Although it is clear the accused did not consistently make payments, the court has considered the impact of various statutory instruments enacted since 2019, specifically SI 142 of 2019, which reintroduced the Zimbabwean dollar as the sole legal tender, and SI 33 of 2019, which, under Section 4(1)(d), equated RTGS dollars to US dollars at a 1:1 rate.”

The magistrate noted that the complainant had failed to demonstrate how the arrears amount of US$38 500 was calculated, given the significant changes in monetary policy over the years. He further pointed out that the complainant should have applied for a variation of the original maintenance order under Section 8 of the Maintenance Act, to reflect the currency transition.

“The State has not managed to prove the arrears beyond reasonable doubt. In a criminal matter, the burden is on the State to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. It therefore follows that the accused is found not guilty and is acquitted,” Mr Mahembe ruled.

The complainant, Ms Grace Ndlovu (49), had taken Dr Ndebele to court, accusing him of failing to pay maintenance for their daughter, an amount she claimed had accumulated to US$38 500 between December 2017 and December 2024.

In his defence, Dr Ndebele stated that he had co-founded a business, Quick Ketch Enterprises, with his wife and had invited Ms Ndlovu to assist in running the company, appointing her as a co-director.

He testified that in 2010, the landlord of their business premises offered an alternative location and Ms Ndlovu, unbeknownst to him, signed a lease agreement in the name of her own company, Maiden Form Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd.

Dr Ndebele further claimed that Ms Ndlovu later purchased the premises using proceeds generated from Quick Ketch Enterprises.

Following the issuance of the maintenance order in August 2015, which required him to pay US$500 per month (Order M1136/13), Dr Ndebele asserted that the two parties had agreed that Ms Ndlovu would use business profits from Quick Ketch Enterprises to cover the maintenance payments.

He also stated that he had since been removed as a co-director and that the company was no longer profitable, leaving him financially incapacitated.

It was alleged that he had accrued maintenance arrears totalling US$38 500 over a seven-year period. However, the court found that the charges could not be sustained under current legal and financial frameworks.