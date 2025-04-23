FOREIGN CURRENCY DEALER SHOT IN BYO

A foreign currency dealer was shot and robbed in Bulawayo, the second such incident in little over a month.

Mr Shadrack Mandiengerei (34), of Njube suburb, suffered serious injuries after being shot and relieved of US$2 000 on Tuesday evening, in what police believe was a targeted armed robbery.

Mr Mandiengerei was shot in the lower limb of his left leg and also lost a Samsung smartphone, a satchel, a swipe machine and several bank cards to the unidentified assailants.

The incident occurred at around 8pm, as Mr Mandiengerei had just disembarked from a commuter omnibus and was walking along a footpath towards his home.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said Mr Mandiengerei was ambushed from behind.

“Upon realising he was under attack, the victim attempted to flee, but one of the suspects shot him in the lower left limb, causing him to fall. The assailants then robbed him of his cash and other belongings,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

A nearby resident, who heard Mr Mandiengerei’s cries for help came to his aid.

He was later transported to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

“We urge members of the public to avoid carrying large amounts of money and to refrain from using isolated footpaths, particularly at night, as these factors increase vulnerability to attack,” added Commissioner Nyathi.

The incident follows a similar case last month, in which another forex dealer, Mthokozisi Nkomo, was shot and robbed near Maplanka Shops in Luveve.

Mr Nkomo had just alighted from a commuter omnibus from the city centre to Gwabalanda suburb at approximately 9:30pm, when he noticed a suspicious individual, who had also disembarked.

Sensing danger, Mr Nkomo allowed the individual to pass along Intemba Road, but the suspect suddenly drew a firearm and shot him in the stomach.

The assailant made off with a bag containing US$5 700, BWP2 000, R1 400 and a Samsung A13 smartphone. Mr Nkomo was also taken to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment. Chronicle