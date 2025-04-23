FOREIGN CURRENCY DEALER SHOT IN BYO

A foreign currency dealer was shot and robbed in Bulawayo, the second such incident in little over a month.
Mr Shadrack
Mandiengerei (34), of Njube suburb, suffered serious injuries after being shot
and relieved of US$2 000 on Tuesday evening, in what police believe was a
targeted armed robbery.
Mr Mandiengerei
was shot in the lower limb of his left leg and also lost a Samsung smartphone,
a satchel, a swipe machine and several bank cards to the unidentified
assailants.
The incident
occurred at around 8pm, as Mr Mandiengerei had just disembarked from a commuter
omnibus and was walking along a footpath towards his home.
National police
spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said Mr Mandiengerei was ambushed from
behind.
“Upon realising
he was under attack, the victim attempted to flee, but one of the suspects shot
him in the lower left limb, causing him to fall. The assailants then robbed him
of his cash and other belongings,” said Commissioner Nyathi.
A nearby
resident, who heard Mr Mandiengerei’s cries for help came to his aid.
He was later
transported to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention.
Police have
launched an investigation and are appealing to the public for any information
that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.
“We urge
members of the public to avoid carrying large amounts of money and to refrain
from using isolated footpaths, particularly at night, as these factors increase
vulnerability to attack,” added Commissioner Nyathi.
The incident
follows a similar case last month, in which another forex dealer, Mthokozisi
Nkomo, was shot and robbed near Maplanka Shops in Luveve.
Mr Nkomo had
just alighted from a commuter omnibus from the city centre to Gwabalanda suburb
at approximately 9:30pm, when he noticed a suspicious individual, who had also
disembarked.
Sensing danger,
Mr Nkomo allowed the individual to pass along Intemba Road, but the suspect
suddenly drew a firearm and shot him in the stomach.
The assailant
made off with a bag containing US$5 700, BWP2
000, R1 400 and a Samsung A13 smartphone. Mr Nkomo was also taken to
Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment. Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment