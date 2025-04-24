ITS BAR TALK : JONATHAN MOYO DISMISSES BOKO

“I will say to you today that any president of any country who wants to be president for more than ten years, anybody who has that ambition is instantly a failure.

You can't want to do this job for more than ten years. You can't. If you are serious about it. If you take the job seriously, you can't do it for more than ten years. You can't.

And anybody who sticks with presidency for more than ten years, that's a sure-fire indication that he has failed, and he has no intention. He doesn't understand the job.” – Duma Boko, President of Botswana since 1 November 2024

While President Boko’s political assertion is undoubtedly sweet music to the ears of lazy thinkers who want to be told what they want to hear, the statement is nevertheless more of a populist anecdote or pedestrian bar talk than a factual or profound statement, as it is neither a rule nor a principle nor a scientific proposition.

There are many cases which disprove Boko’s assertion, and expose it for what it is, namely, hot air.

From history, take, for example, the case of Lee Kuan Yew; the founding leader of modern Singapore. He served as Prime Minister from 16 September 1963, to 28 November 1990, a total of 27 years.

Lee Kuan Yew is not considered "an instant failure" by any standard or stretch of the imagination. Quite the contrary, he is widely credited with transforming Singapore from a struggling port city into a global economic powerhouse which is a prosperous, orderly and an innovative nation.

Currently, take, for example, the case of Xi Jinping who has been in office as the President of China since March 14, 2013. He has been in office for some 12 years.

At the end of his 10-year tenure in March 2023, President Jinping secured a third five-year term as president up to March 2028. Given that in 2018 China’s National People’s Congress enacted a constitutional amendment that removed the two-term limit for the presidency, President Jinping might remain in office well beyond 2028; should he choose to continue to serve, if he maintains political support.

Far from “an instant failure”, adumbrated by Boko, President Jinping has been credited with many significant achievements and successes that have positively impacted China’s domestic and global trajectory; especially under his ‘Belt and Road Initiative’(BRI) that he launched in 2013.

The global impact of President Jinping's BRI has been massive, and a huge domestic and global success story. There’s plenty of both popular and scholarly literature on Xi Jinping’s unparalleled success in his more than 10 years in office, which is good for China, and arguably good for the world.

Curiously, and closer to home on the Continent, among the cheerleaders of Boko's populist assertion, are well known staunch supporters of Rwanda's Paul Kagame who he has been in office for more than 10 years. President Kagame has been in power since 22 April 2000. His supporters view him not as "an instant failure", but as a visionary and a successful leader who has delivered peace, and unmatched economic growth and social progress in Rwanda.

Therefore, upon closer scrutiny, it's clear that there's more to the issue than the simplicity of being or not being in office as president "for more than 10 years". What that entails is a question for another day! He was writing on X