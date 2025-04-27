CHIVAYO AND ED RAISE STINK AGAIN

Corruption-accused tendeprenuer Wicknell Chivayo was a prominent feature during President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit to Bulawayo for the just-ended Zimbabwe Trade International Fair (ZITF) amid concerns over his proximity to the highest office in the country at a time questions are being raised about his source of wealth.
Chivayo was
closely behind Mnangagwa and visiting Mozambican President Daniel Chapo when
they toured the ZITF stands on Friday. He even overshadowed government
ministers and other officials during the walkabout.
Mnangagwa in
February disassociated himself from Chivayo during a meeting with editors at
State House.
He said Chivayo
was a philanthropist,and that any citizen who felt that he had stolen their
wealth must file a police report.
Former Zanu PF
member Reason Wafawarova said Chivayo’s prominence at the ZITF where he
overshadowed ministers reflected badly on the Office of the President.
“Under
Mnangagwa, government protocol has been side-lined by a shadowy, parallel
structure — what many refer to as the “Farm Cabinet” — which now controls
access to the president,” Wafawarova said.
“Wicknell
Chivayo's prominence — overshadowing vice presidents and Cabinet ministers at
official events — is symptomatic of this capture.
“This is
despite Chivayo’s tainted record: a convicted fraudster who served two years in
prison, an individual exposed for looting R800 million through the corrupt ZEC
procurement scandal for the 2023 elections, and for receiving millions
Former
opposition Nkayi South Member of Parliament (MP), Abednico Bhebhe, said
Chivayo’s proximity to a visiting head of state at the ZITF may also indicate
his perceived influence or standing with Mnangagwa.
“Given
Chivayo's involvement in corruption scandals, this public display of
association may imply Mnangagwa's continued support or tolerance for Chivayo's
activities, potential influence or favours being exchanged and possible shared
interests or business dealings,” Bhebhe said.
He said the
developments could have implications for Mnangagwa's administration,
particularly regarding corruption perceptions and accountability.
“Under normal
circumstances, investigations into these allegations would be necessary to
determine the extent of Mnangagwa's involvement or knowledge of Chivayo's
corrupt dealings,” Bhebhe said. Standard
