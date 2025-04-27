CHIVAYO AND ED RAISE STINK AGAIN



Corruption-accused tendeprenuer Wicknell Chivayo was a prominent feature during President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit to Bulawayo for the just-ended Zimbabwe Trade International Fair (ZITF) amid concerns over his proximity to the highest office in the country at a time questions are being raised about his source of wealth.

Chivayo was closely behind Mnangagwa and visiting Mozambican President Daniel Chapo when they toured the ZITF stands on Friday. He even overshadowed government ministers and other officials during the walkabout.

Mnangagwa in February disassociated himself from Chivayo during a meeting with editors at State House.

He said Chivayo was a philanthropist,and that any citizen who felt that he had stolen their wealth must file a police report.

Former Zanu PF member Reason Wafawarova said Chivayo’s prominence at the ZITF where he overshadowed ministers reflected badly on the Office of the President.

“Under Mnangagwa, government protocol has been side-lined by a shadowy, parallel structure — what many refer to as the “Farm Cabinet” — which now controls access to the president,” Wafawarova said.

“Wicknell Chivayo's prominence — overshadowing vice presidents and Cabinet ministers at official events — is symptomatic of this capture.

“This is despite Chivayo’s tainted record: a convicted fraudster who served two years in prison, an individual exposed for looting R800 million through the corrupt ZEC procurement scandal for the 2023 elections, and for receiving millions

Former opposition Nkayi South Member of Parliament (MP), Abednico Bhebhe, said Chivayo’s proximity to a visiting head of state at the ZITF may also indicate his perceived influence or standing with Mnangagwa.

“Given Chivayo's involvement in corruption scandals, this public display of association may imply Mnangagwa's continued support or tolerance for Chivayo's activities, potential influence or favours being exchanged and possible shared interests or business dealings,” Bhebhe said.

He said the developments could have implications for Mnangagwa's administration, particularly regarding corruption perceptions and accountability.

“Under normal circumstances, investigations into these allegations would be necessary to determine the extent of Mnangagwa's involvement or knowledge of Chivayo's corrupt dealings,” Bhebhe said. Standard