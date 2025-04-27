SCHOOL HEAD THREATENED WITH JUJU OVER FEES

A leaked audio has revealed tensions between the school head of Musenyereki Primary School in Zaka, identified only as Madam Mureyi, with parents threatening her with witchcraft over a fee hike and alleged maladministration.
In the audio, a
parent identified as Baba Maka from Banduki Village in the same area threatens
to report Mureyi, take her to court, or bewitch her if their efforts fail.
“Today, we
couldn’t drink marula brew or work in our fields because of you. Where do these
fees come from? Do you teach foreign content or buy pens overseas? What kind of
Musenyereki is this? Don’t push us to do what we shouldn’t.
“This year,
we’ll face you in court. If we fail, we’ll use witchcraft, you’ll be a head in
heaven. We won’t be troubled by you at a school we built. We’re coming, and
you’ll answer to our goblins at night or leave,” Baba Maka is heard ranting in
the leaked audio.
Contacted for
comment, Mureyi neither confirmed nor denied the threats, stating she was not
authorized to speak to the media before hanging up.
Zaka District
Schools Inspector Samson Chidzurira told TellZim News he was aware of issues at
the school but lacked full details.
“I’ve heard
there are problems, but I’m yet to receive a complete report,” Chidzurira said.
Sources
familiar with the incident said the audio, recorded in February, continues to
circulate, and the matter remains unresolved. One source noted that while the
parents’ threats were inappropriate, Mureyi struggles with diplomacy in a rural
setting.
“She’s failed
the community. When parents engage her, she cites statutes they don’t
understand. She needs to balance legal requirements with community
understanding,” the source said.
Another source
revealed that tensions arose after Mureyi confined learners from ECD to Grade
Seven who hadn’t paid fees to one room for an entire day, fearing government
repercussions for sending them home. The source added that Mureyi had agreed
with parents to raise fees from $30 to $40, with the additional $10 covering a
computer levy, security guard, and school feeding program, but failed to
account for the computer levy.
“Parents were
furious that she kept unpaid learners in one class all day instead of sending
them home. She also allegedly failed to account for the computer levy at the
AGM, angering parents. The environment is hostile, but she refuses to
transfer,” the source said.
Another source
claimed Mureyi, a former pupil at the school, acts as if she owns it, straining
relations with teachers who frequently transfer. “Teachers are involved in her
clashes with parents. She runs the school like her personal shop, which
frustrates teachers who collude with parents to oust her,” the source said.
One parent
called for Mureyi’s transfer, arguing the situation harms learners.
“She should
humble herself and convince parents, not impose herself. If she can’t, she
should transfer. Working where parents don’t want you is challenging,” the
parent said. TellZimNews
