SCHOOL HEAD THREATENED WITH JUJU OVER FEES

A leaked audio has revealed tensions between the school head of Musenyereki Primary School in Zaka, identified only as Madam Mureyi, with parents threatening her with witchcraft over a fee hike and alleged maladministration.

In the audio, a parent identified as Baba Maka from Banduki Village in the same area threatens to report Mureyi, take her to court, or bewitch her if their efforts fail.

“Today, we couldn’t drink marula brew or work in our fields because of you. Where do these fees come from? Do you teach foreign content or buy pens overseas? What kind of Musenyereki is this? Don’t push us to do what we shouldn’t.

“This year, we’ll face you in court. If we fail, we’ll use witchcraft, you’ll be a head in heaven. We won’t be troubled by you at a school we built. We’re coming, and you’ll answer to our goblins at night or leave,” Baba Maka is heard ranting in the leaked audio.

Contacted for comment, Mureyi neither confirmed nor denied the threats, stating she was not authorized to speak to the media before hanging up.

Zaka District Schools Inspector Samson Chidzurira told TellZim News he was aware of issues at the school but lacked full details.

“I’ve heard there are problems, but I’m yet to receive a complete report,” Chidzurira said.

Sources familiar with the incident said the audio, recorded in February, continues to circulate, and the matter remains unresolved. One source noted that while the parents’ threats were inappropriate, Mureyi struggles with diplomacy in a rural setting.

“She’s failed the community. When parents engage her, she cites statutes they don’t understand. She needs to balance legal requirements with community understanding,” the source said.

Another source revealed that tensions arose after Mureyi confined learners from ECD to Grade Seven who hadn’t paid fees to one room for an entire day, fearing government repercussions for sending them home. The source added that Mureyi had agreed with parents to raise fees from $30 to $40, with the additional $10 covering a computer levy, security guard, and school feeding program, but failed to account for the computer levy.

“Parents were furious that she kept unpaid learners in one class all day instead of sending them home. She also allegedly failed to account for the computer levy at the AGM, angering parents. The environment is hostile, but she refuses to transfer,” the source said.

Another source claimed Mureyi, a former pupil at the school, acts as if she owns it, straining relations with teachers who frequently transfer. “Teachers are involved in her clashes with parents. She runs the school like her personal shop, which frustrates teachers who collude with parents to oust her,” the source said.

One parent called for Mureyi’s transfer, arguing the situation harms learners.

“She should humble herself and convince parents, not impose herself. If she can’t, she should transfer. Working where parents don’t want you is challenging,” the parent said. TellZimNews