CHIWENGA AT THE VATICAN : POPE SHOWED US THE WAY

Zimbabwe played a significant part in the global spread of Catholicism, a role that has not been celebrated or well documented, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.

He said this in an interview at the burial of Pope Francis.

As conflicts continue to ravage the world amid scary prospects of degenerating into a world war, VP Chiwenga said Pope Francis’ teachings cannot be in vain and Zimbabwe stands with the Catholic Church as it did back in the 15th century.

“Our history tells us that we were with the Roman Catholic Church from the 15th century. This led to one of the Mutapa sons, Father Diogo, joining the Catholic Church in the 1500s,” said VP Chiwenga.

“Thereafter, we had successive Mutapa princes who became priests; the second was Father Miguel, who worked in Goa, India.

“In terms of the contribution to the spread of Christianity in the Catholic Church, Zimbabwe counts itself where we are second to none on the African continent.

“We have many ancestors who became priests, and this history has been suppressed for quite a long time. We are happy that we are starting now to unravel this history.”

Ahead of the burial, VP Chiwenga met former US President Joe Biden, a development in line with the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement drive.





VP Chiwenga said Pope Francis left a model for world leaders to emulate, one that emphasises humility and a commitment to peace over greed.

As a devoted Catholic himself, the VP expressed appreciation for the mass and homily dedicated to the late pope. Sunday Mail