CCTV NAILS MAN STEALING DIPLOMAT'S CASH IN A BANK

A 66-year-old Harare man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for defrauding Ambassador Cuthbert Zhakata using a forged identity card.
Charles Kapenzi
pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud before Harare magistrate Mr Gerald
Chikuse.
He was
initially sentenced to 24 months imprisonment before six months were suspended
on account of good behaviour while a further six months were suspended pending
restitution of US$2 270 to the retired diplomat.
Between March
13 and 21 this year, Kapenzi visited the CBZ University of Zimbabwe branch,
where he used a fake identity card bearing Ambassador Zhakata’s details to
withdraw US$2 270 on three occasions.
The
transactions were captured on the bank’s CCTV cameras. On April 5, Kapenzi
sought to withdraw US$1 000 at CBZ Avondale Branch, where an alert branch
manager Ms Plaxides Dekwende recognised him from earlier fraudulent activities
recorded on CCTV. Ms Dekwende alerted the teller who stalled the transaction,
leading to Kapenzi’s arrest.
He was taken to
Avondale Police Station where authorities recovered the forged identity card
and a withdrawal slip from him.
Although no
money was withdrawn on the second attempt, the potential financial loss was
estimated at US$1 000. Kapenzi’s actions have resulted in significant financial
loss for the retired diplomat. Herald
