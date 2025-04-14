CCTV NAILS MAN STEALING DIPLOMAT'S CASH IN A BANK

A 66-year-old Harare man has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for defrauding Ambassador Cuthbert Zhakata using a forged identity card.

Charles Kapenzi pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud before Harare magistrate Mr Gerald Chikuse.

He was initially sentenced to 24 months imprisonment before six months were suspended on account of good behaviour while a further six months were suspended pending restitution of US$2 270 to the retired diplomat.

Between March 13 and 21 this year, Kapenzi visited the CBZ University of Zimbabwe branch, where he used a fake identity card bearing Ambassador Zhakata’s details to withdraw US$2 270 on three occasions.

The transactions were captured on the bank’s CCTV cameras. On April 5, Kapenzi sought to withdraw US$1 000 at CBZ Avondale Branch, where an alert branch manager Ms Plaxides Dekwende recognised him from earlier fraudulent activities recorded on CCTV. Ms Dekwende alerted the teller who stalled the transaction, leading to Kapenzi’s arrest.

He was taken to Avondale Police Station where authorities recovered the forged identity card and a withdrawal slip from him.

Although no money was withdrawn on the second attempt, the potential financial loss was estimated at US$1 000. Kapenzi’s actions have resulted in significant financial loss for the retired diplomat. Herald