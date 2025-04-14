WIFE CAUGHT IN BED WITH ANOTHER MAN, DRAGS HUBBY TO COURT

A man from Harare, Kudzanai Marimbindi, has appeared in court on allegations of assaulting his wife Ms Tsitsi Siti after he allegedly caught her with a boyfriend in their matrimonial home.
Ms Siti claimed
that Marimbindi physically assaulted her, inflicting some injuries.
“He assaulted
me so heavily that I sustained some injuries, the reason being that he caught
me with a boyfriend in our matrimonial home.”
She further
alleged that he threatened to kill her and wanted her to leave their
matrimonial home. Ms Siti told the court that she reported the assault to the
police.
She said
Marimbindi is also in the habit of verbally abusing her.
“He said that I
am a prostitute like my mother. Even though he caught me (with a boyfriend), he
had no right to assault or insult me, I am not his child”.
In response,
Marimbindi denied the assault allegations but admitted he insulted Ms Siti due
to the shock and emotional distress he experienced after the incident.
“When I found
her in bed with another man, I was speechless and emotionally damaged,” he
said.
Marimbindi said
witnessing such betrayal was overwhelming for him, leading to angry outbursts.
He also described a disturbing incident where he claimed Ms Siti urinated in
his drinking water, suggesting that she was trying to bewitch him.
“Right now, she
is lying that I want her out of the house to enjoy the benefits of our home
alone, but the truth is that my wife has killed me internally, I am hurt.”
After
considering both sides, presiding magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam granted a
protection order against Marimbindi and ordered him to desist from insulting
and assaulting his wife. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment