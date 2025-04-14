WIFE CAUGHT IN BED WITH ANOTHER MAN, DRAGS HUBBY TO COURT

A man from Harare, Kudzanai Marimbindi, has appeared in court on allegations of assaulting his wife Ms Tsitsi Siti after he allegedly caught her with a boyfriend in their matrimonial home.

Ms Siti claimed that Marimbindi physically assaulted her, inflicting some injuries.

“He assaulted me so heavily that I sustained some injuries, the reason being that he caught me with a boyfriend in our matrimonial home.”

She further alleged that he threatened to kill her and wanted her to leave their matrimonial home. Ms Siti told the court that she reported the assault to the police.

She said Marimbindi is also in the habit of verbally abusing her.

“He said that I am a prostitute like my mother. Even though he caught me (with a boyfriend), he had no right to assault or insult me, I am not his child”.

In response, Marimbindi denied the assault allegations but admitted he insulted Ms Siti due to the shock and emotional distress he experienced after the incident.

“When I found her in bed with another man, I was speechless and emotionally damaged,” he said.

Marimbindi said witnessing such betrayal was overwhelming for him, leading to angry outbursts. He also described a disturbing incident where he claimed Ms Siti urinated in his drinking water, suggesting that she was trying to bewitch him.

“Right now, she is lying that I want her out of the house to enjoy the benefits of our home alone, but the truth is that my wife has killed me internally, I am hurt.”

After considering both sides, presiding magistrate Ms Meenal Narotam granted a protection order against Marimbindi and ordered him to desist from insulting and assaulting his wife. Herald