TSHABANGU WINS AGAIN

CCC interim secretary general, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu has won his legal battle to nullify the Professor Welshman Ncube-led faction disciplinary committee’s decision to expel him from the party.
High Court
Judge President, Justice Mary Dube ruled in Senator Tshabangu’s favour last
week, declaring that the committee’s actions against him were unlawful and void
as the terms of office for those concerned had expired.
Senator
Tshabangu had been expelled from the party following a disciplinary hearing
held on February 12, 2025.
He argued that
the disciplinary committee’s members had no authority to act, as their terms of
office had expired on May 27, 2024, in line with the CCC constitution.
However, the
Ncube-led CCC faction has voiced its discontent over the court’s ruling,
announcing plans to elevate the matter to the Supreme Court.
“We
respectfully disagree with the judgment, which we strongly believe is not only
fundamentally flawed, but also brings the name of the country into disrepute,”
declared Mr Willias Madzimure, the spokesperson for the CCC faction.
“Our party is
fortified by a strong and compelling case. We believe this ruling is both
legally and morally unsound, and we are unwavering in our determination to
challenge it using every legal avenue at our disposal. To this end, we have
instructed our lawyers to immediately appeal to the Supreme Court.” Herald
