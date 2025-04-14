TSHABANGU WINS AGAIN

CCC interim secretary general, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu has won his legal battle to nullify the Professor Welshman Ncube-led faction disciplinary committee’s decision to expel him from the party.

High Court Judge President, Justice Mary Dube ruled in Senator Tshabangu’s favour last week, declaring that the committee’s actions against him were unlawful and void as the terms of office for those concerned had expired.

Senator Tshabangu had been expelled from the party following a disciplinary hearing held on February 12, 2025.

He argued that the disciplinary committee’s members had no authority to act, as their terms of office had expired on May 27, 2024, in line with the CCC constitution.

However, the Ncube-led CCC faction has voiced its discontent over the court’s ruling, announcing plans to elevate the matter to the Supreme Court.

“We respectfully disagree with the judgment, which we strongly believe is not only fundamentally flawed, but also brings the name of the country into disrepute,” declared Mr Willias Madzimure, the spokesperson for the CCC faction.

“Our party is fortified by a strong and compelling case. We believe this ruling is both legally and morally unsound, and we are unwavering in our determination to challenge it using every legal avenue at our disposal. To this end, we have instructed our lawyers to immediately appeal to the Supreme Court.” Herald