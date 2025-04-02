98 PROTESTORS REMANDED IN CUSTODY



At least 98 suspects who participated in Monday’s illegal demonstration appeared in court yesterday with their bail ruling is set for April 10.

The 98 are facing charges of participating in an illegal demonstration aimed at forcibly removing a constitutionally elected President.

Yesterday, 95 of the 98 appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Isheunesu Matova while the remaining three appeared separately before magistrate Ruth Moyo.

Police arrested most of the suspects at Robert Mugabe Square while Moreblessing Nkomo, Jenifer Chimange and Sthabile Maduve were arrested at Copa Cabana.

Prosecuting, Anesu Chirenje filed his written submissions calling lawyers representing the protesters to file their responses starting from today.

Chirenje said the group started gathering at Robert Mugabe Square on Monday, March 31 at around 9:20 am before marching onto the streets of Harare.

After police were deployed to maintain order at the scene, the crowd began throwing stones, piling bricks, and tyres along Robert Mugabe way.

Some of the participants recorded videos and took photographs, which they uploaded on Facebook, X and WhatsApp during the unsanctioned demonstration. H Metro