98 PROTESTORS REMANDED IN CUSTODY

At least 98 suspects who participated in Monday’s illegal demonstration appeared in court yesterday with their bail ruling is set for April 10.
The 98 are
facing charges of participating in an illegal demonstration aimed at forcibly
removing a constitutionally elected President.
Yesterday, 95
of the 98 appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Isheunesu Matova while
the remaining three appeared separately before magistrate Ruth Moyo.
Police arrested
most of the suspects at Robert Mugabe Square while Moreblessing Nkomo, Jenifer Chimange and
Sthabile Maduve were arrested at Copa Cabana.
Prosecuting,
Anesu Chirenje filed his written submissions calling lawyers representing the
protesters to file their responses starting from today.
Chirenje said
the group started gathering at Robert Mugabe Square on Monday, March 31 at
around 9:20 am before marching onto the streets of Harare.
After police
were deployed to maintain order at the scene, the crowd began throwing stones,
piling bricks, and tyres along Robert Mugabe way.
Some of the
participants recorded videos and took photographs, which they uploaded on
Facebook, X and WhatsApp during the unsanctioned demonstration. H Metro
