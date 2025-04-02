ZANU PF MEMBERS COMMITTING CRIMES, SAYS MINISTER

Marapira who is
also the deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural
Development said no one is above the law and anyone who puts the party into
disrepute will be dealt with.
He said this
last week when he stocked 10 000 fingerlings in Impali Dam, Shurugwi under the
Fisheries project.
“Some
individuals might invoke the Zanu-PF name to shield themselves from legal
repercussions. There are a lot of illegal activities done here as I can see. I
strongly warn Zanu-PF members from wearing part T-shirts for protection whilst
violating regulations because you will face serious consequences.
“If you are
caught fishing before eight months you will be arrested stay away from these
dams so that the project will be successful. Those extracting pit sand and
mining in the river bed please stop, you are causing siltation in this dam,”
said Maripara.
Zanu PF
members, particularly party drivers blatantly violate road rules and do not pay
toll fees. Recently a Zaka South constituency vehicle driver drove past the
Lothian tollgate along the Masvingo- Roy Road without paying toll fees and the
party didn’t take action.
Another driver,
Sifasonke Majuta of Chirumhanzu assaulted a Masvingo City parking marshal for
clamping his vehicle with a sticker of President Mnangagwa and the party didn’t
take any action against him. Masvingo Mirror
