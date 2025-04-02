ZANU PF MEMBERS COMMITTING CRIMES, SAYS MINISTER

Zanu PF central committee member and Zaka Central MP, Davis Marapira has warned party members in Shurugwi against committing crimes whilst clad in party regalia to escape arrest.

Marapira who is also the deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development said no one is above the law and anyone who puts the party into disrepute will be dealt with.

He said this last week when he stocked 10 000 fingerlings in Impali Dam, Shurugwi under the Fisheries project.

“Some individuals might invoke the Zanu-PF name to shield themselves from legal repercussions. There are a lot of illegal activities done here as I can see. I strongly warn Zanu-PF members from wearing part T-shirts for protection whilst violating regulations because you will face serious consequences.

“If you are caught fishing before eight months you will be arrested stay away from these dams so that the project will be successful. Those extracting pit sand and mining in the river bed please stop, you are causing siltation in this dam,” said Maripara.

Zanu PF members, particularly party drivers blatantly violate road rules and do not pay toll fees. Recently a Zaka South constituency vehicle driver drove past the Lothian tollgate along the Masvingo- Roy Road without paying toll fees and the party didn’t take action.

Another driver, Sifasonke Majuta of Chirumhanzu assaulted a Masvingo City parking marshal for clamping his vehicle with a sticker of President Mnangagwa and the party didn’t take any action against him. Masvingo Mirror