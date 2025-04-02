MUTSVANGWA MOCKS SANYATWE

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s abrupt overhaul of Zimbabwe’s security leadership ahead of the March 31 protests was a masterstroke after thwarting people who thought “they are anointed to lead and own the Zimbabwe National Army”, Zanu PF national spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa has said.

Former Zanu PF central committee member and war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Geza called for the mass protests to demand accountability for alleged graft within government ranks and to condemn worsening living conditions.

In a perceived pre-emptive strike, last week Mnangagwa replaced army commander Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Sanyatwe with Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu. Sanyatwe was appointed Sports minister to replace International Olympic Committee president-elect Kirtsy Coventry. Before Sanyatwe's retirement, Mnangagwa had changed chiefs of the President's Department, commonly known as the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), and the police.

The shake-up, according to Mutsvangwa, ensured the State security apparatus was “in safe hands.”

“I would like to congratulate President Mnangagwa, who made sure that the State apparatus was in safe hands by making dramatic changes to the security leadership ahead of March 31,” Mutsvangwa said at a Harare Press conference yesterday.

“The new security leadership proved its loyalty to the President and its respect for the Constitution.”

In three months, Mnangagwa has appointed bosses for the police, army and the CIO. In January, Stephen Mutamba was appointed police commissioner-general replacing Godwin Matanga, who was retired. Former Parks boss Fulton Mangwanya was, in the same month, appointed CIO chief, in replacement of Isaac Moyo.

Mutsvangwa's remarks included a thinly-veiled rebuke of internal party dissenters.

“There are people who think they are anointed to lead Zimbabwe and believe they own the national army,” he said. Newsday