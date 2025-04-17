17 MALAWIANS REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Seventeen Malawians have been remanded in custody following their arrest for illegal entry into Zimbabwe.

A Karoi magistrate remanded them to April 16 when a Chewa interpreter will be available to ensure the group can follow court proceedings.

The 17 were travelling in an overloaded Malawian-registered Achisi Bus that crashed near the 165km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road en route to South Africa.

According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), police responding to the accident discovered that 17 passengers did not possess valid entry permits for Zimbabwe.

Further, the bus driver fled the scene, raising suspicions of human trafficking.

The NPA said the incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding illegal migration and the potential trafficking of persons along northern transit routes in Zimbabwe. Herald