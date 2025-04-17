17 MALAWIANS REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Seventeen Malawians have been remanded in custody following their arrest for illegal entry into Zimbabwe.
A Karoi
magistrate remanded them to April 16 when a Chewa interpreter will be available
to ensure the group can follow court proceedings.
The 17 were
travelling in an overloaded Malawian-registered Achisi Bus that crashed near
the 165km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road en route to South Africa.
According to a
statement from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), police responding to
the accident discovered that 17 passengers did not possess valid entry permits
for Zimbabwe.
Further, the
bus driver fled the scene, raising suspicions of human trafficking.
The NPA said
the incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding illegal migration and the
potential trafficking of persons along northern transit routes in Zimbabwe.
