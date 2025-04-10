MAN FORGES MOTHER'S WILL TO GRABE US$181K ESTATE

A 50-year-old man appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing accusations of forging his late mother’s will in a bid to take sole ownership of her US$181 000 estate.

Gregory Graham Hall of Kariba denied the charges when he appeared before Regional Magistrate Mrs Sandra Mupindu charged with fraud and forgery.

The State, led by Mr Zvikomborero Mupasa, alleges that on November 3, 2010, the accused’s mother, Noreece Lesley Hall, died while residing at No.4 Cecil Road, Greendale, Harare. It is alleged that she left flats at Bridgeways and Sutherland Heights in Harare.

After the death of Noreece Lesley Hall, Gregory, allegedly then forged a will dated May 21, 2008, purporting to have been signed by his late mother and tendered it to the Master of High Court.

He was granted the sole beneficiary of the deceased estate.

The State alleges that on March 18, 2022, Melanie Jane Hall, the deceased’s daughter, visited executor dative, Rodgers Matsikidze, at his office.

She was shown the will which was manufactured by Gregory Hill, who was now the sole beneficiary of the estate.

Melanie Jane Hall then noted that the signature on the will did not belong to her mother, and the handwriting on Gregory’s name was not her mother’s.

She observed that the handwriting belonged to her brother, according to the State.

Melanie Jane Hall then advised Matsikidze, who then took the matter to the police.

According to the State, during investigations, police established that the estate was registered by Gregory at Master of High Court under DR 219/11.

Police then requested for the will from the Master of High Court and sent it to a Questioned Document Expert attached with samples of the Late Noreece Lesley Hall’s signature on documents she signed during her lifetime.

It is alleged that after examination, police also interviewed two witnesses who signed the will and both confirmed that they did not see the late Gregory’s mother.

The court heard that the witnesses confessed that Gregory caused them to sign the Will.

The State further claimed that investigations established that as a result of the forged will, Gregory was awarded US$111 029. 25 from sale of No. 28 Bridgeway Mews, Avondale, Harare.

He also allegedly earned 2.4 percent share of stand No. 1667, Salisbury Township of US$70 000. Herald