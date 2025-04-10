MBARE MUSIKA RE-OPENS

All eyes are on the newly-built Mbare Musika Market, which is set to be commissioned by President Mnangagwa tomorrow, setting a benchmark for modern and affordable trading in Harare.
Purposefully
designed from the ground up, this state-of-the-art facility offers a clean,
secure and well organised space that meets the needs of today’s vendors and
customers.
Built with
functionality at its core, the market is anchored by a sustainable water
supply, delivering 120 000 litres daily through drilled boreholes.
This ensures
fully serviced public toilets, a washing bay for all products and daily
cleaning routines that promote hygiene and safety.
Affordability
is matched with thoughtful design, with new affordable prices set to be
announced on the day of commissioning, contrary to baseless reports suggesting
that it would be beyond the reach of many.
The market
features a professional waste management system, full CCTV coverage, secure
parking and physical security to protect both traders and buyers.
A standout
feature is the on-site micro-lending facility, which provides access to capital
for small-scale traders, empowering them to grow within a structured and
supportive environment.
Vetted helpers
are also on hand to assist clients with their goods, adding ease and trust to
the shopping experience.
Mbare Retail
Market Traders’ Association chairperson, Mr Erasmus Fofo, said they had engaged
in meetings with relevant authorities to discuss the fees, which will be
gazetted.
This comes
after space barons have been trying to hijack the project to line their
pockets, but they have been stopped in their tracks.
Mr Fofo
declined to pre-empt the discussions.
Speaking after
touring the facility on Monday, Local Government and Public Works Minister,
Daniel Garwe, said all was set for the opening.
“On Friday, His
Excellency is coming to commission this beautiful traders’ market and also
break the ground on the main market at the old traders’ site,” he said.
Modern, secure,
and built for economic inclusion, the new Mbare Musika Market redefines what a
people focused trading space can be.
In November
last year, President Mnangagwa declared a state of disaster in Mbare following
an inferno that destroyed stalls and goods, directing that the area be
modernised within the shortest possible time.
With urban
renewal and regeneration close to his heart, the rejuvenation of Mbare was
undertaken as a prototype to be replicated nationwide. Herald
