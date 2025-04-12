12 DEATH ROW INMATES ESCAPE DEATH

Twelve former death row inmates, including individuals convicted of brutal and high-profile murders, have been resentenced by the High Court following Zimbabwe’s historic abolition of capital punishment.
The latest
rulings are part of a broader judicial review affecting 39 prisoners, whose
sentences are being reconsidered under the new legal framework.
Among those
resentenced is Bernard Mazhandu Mucheka, a Harare man who killed his
ex-girlfriend and her three daughters by setting them on fire in a revenge
attack.
Mucheka was
originally sentenced to death in 2023, but will now serve four life sentences
for the murders and four additional counts of attempted murder.
The tragic
events unfolded in April 2013 in Epworth.
After being
dumped by Lorraine Mtetwa (40), who ended their relationship upon discovering
he was married, Mucheka vowed to “fix” her.
On the night of
April 20, he went to her home with five litres of petrol, broke a bedroom
window and doused the room where Mtetwa and her children were sleeping.
He set it
ablaze, injuring multiple people in the process.
Mtetwa died
three days later at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.
Her daughters —
Colleta Gohodza (17), Shamiso (16) and Rutendo Mukarati (12) — succumbed to
their injuries within days.
Visitors who
were at the house during the attack also sustained injuries, leading to
additional charges of attempted murder.
Another
resentenced inmate is Bernard Chivenga, a teacher who raped his 14-year-old
learner and later murdered her while out on bail in an effort to destroy
evidence.
He was
resentenced to life in prison by Justice Happias Zhou.
In Midlands
province, siblings Freddy Dube and Thinkwell Moyo, who were convicted of
killing a taxi driver in Bulawayo and a shop owner in Inyathi in April 2018
before stealing goods worth over US$6 000, were each given one life sentence.
Justice
Nicholas Mathonsi also resentenced Garikai Zvawanda Tabarinda of Old Ascot,
Gweru, to 30 years in prison for the double murder of his ex-girlfriend, Nancy
Sibanda, and her cousin Cynthia Hlabangana.
Tabarinda had
hired co-accused Itai Manyoka to drive him to the victims’ residence, where he
set their bedroom on fire using nine litres of petrol.
Both women
sustained severe burns — Sibanda suffered 60 percent burns, while Hlabangana
had 55 percent — and died two days later.
Manyoka, who
remained in the getaway vehicle, was convicted as an accessory to murder and
sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Other death row
inmates resentenced include: Themba Moyo (28 years); Emmanuel Mapfumo (30
years); and Patrick Mutikiti (35 years).
According to
the Judicial Service Commission, the High Court has so far completed 12 out of
the 39 resentencing cases.
Twenty-seven
Twenty-seven are pending.
