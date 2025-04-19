CANCER TREATMENT MACHINES TENDER : WILL IT BE CLEAN

THE evaluation of bids submitted for the procurement of new high-tech cancer treatment machines for two major public hospitals in Harare and Bulawayo has been completed, with submissions set to be handed over to the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) this week for final awarding, it has been learnt.
The tender,
funded through US$30 million raised from the sugar tax introduced in the 2023
National Budget, will enable the Government to purchase critical radiotherapy
equipment — including linear accelerators, brachytherapy machines and
stereotactic radiosurgery units — to strengthen the public healthcare system’s
capacity to treat cancer.
Permanent
Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Aspect Maunganidze told
The Sunday Mail that the procurement process had reached a key milestone.
“Evaluation of
submitted tenders has been done and the ministry is now going to submit the
documents to the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe for Special
Procurement Oversight Committee (SPOC) consideration,” he said.
“Once SPOC is
done, we can issue contracts. Submissions to PRAZ will be done this coming week
after the Easter holidays.”
SPOC is
responsible for reviewing and approving high-value or sensitive procurement
transactions before contracts are awarded. It reviews procurement processes for
contracts that exceed specified financial thresholds to ensure they comply with
the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act. The committee
assesses the risk of corruption, favouritism or procedural errors in large or
strategic tenders.
This helps
ensure transparency, fairness and value for money.
Only after SPOC
gives its approval can a contract be awarded and signed.
If
irregularities are found, SPOC can refer the tender back for correction or
recommend cancellation. Dr Maunganidze said the new machines will be for
Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and Mpilo Central Hospital.
The older
equipment from these two centres will be moved and installed at Gweru
Provincial Hospital and Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital, as part of a
broader Government programme to decentralise access to cancer care.
“The
installations at the provincial hospitals are part of the next phase,” said Dr
Maunganidze. “Functional equipment from Parirenyatwa and Mpilo that would have
been replaced by the new equipment will be installed at the smaller sites.
These will take care of the smaller volumes expected in those areas.”
The
establishment of cancer centres at Gweru and Mutare will increase the number of
public hospitals offering radiotherapy from two to four, significantly
improving access to affordable cancer treatment across the country. The sugar
tax, a levy on sugar-sweetened beverages aimed at reducing non-communicable
diseases, is earmarked to fund critical healthcare initiatives.
From last
year’s revenues, the Government is prioritising the procurement of radiotherapy
machines, which include linear accelerators, brachytherapy machines and
stereotactic radiosurgery units, commonly referred to as gamma knives.
Radiotherapy
machines are medical devices used to treat cancer by delivering controlled
doses of radiation to destroy cancerous cells while minimising damage to
surrounding health tissue. Linear accelerators are the most commonly used
radiotherapy machines; they generate high-energy X-rays or electrons to target
tumours with precision. Sunday Mail
