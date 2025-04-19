FAKE DOC : MPILO HOSP BOSS SUBPOENAED

Mpilo Central Hospital’s chief medical officer, Dr Narcisius Dzvanga has been subpoenaed to testify in the ongoing trial of Prosper Vanhuvaone who is accused of masquerading as a medical practitioner and defrauding desperate patients.

The court issued the subpoena after repeated requests for Mpilo Hospital officials to appear and clarify the institution’s role, if any, in the case that has shocked the city.

Vanhuvaone who used the alias Prosper Mpofu is accused of operating illegally from within Mpilo Central Hospital for nearly two years. He allegedly attended to patients, prescribed drugs and even extended his fraudulent activities to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Vanhuvaone is being charged with fraud as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23. The charges relate to misrepresentation, financial gain through deceit and unauthorised practice in a professional field.

Dr Dzvanga’s testimony is expected to shed light on how Vanhuvaone infiltrated the hospital system, set up an office and practised undetected for an extended period.

The trial, presided over by Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Eva Matura, resumes on 24 April.

Vanhuvaone is facing several charges including impersonating a doctor and defrauding multiple individuals. He is also appealing a recent conviction on two counts of fraud, arguing that he was misled by police officers into believing a guilty plea would result in a non-custodial sentence. Sunday News