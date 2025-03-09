Sunday, 9 March 2025

WHY TSHABANGU WAS EXPELLED

 Self styled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, allegedly failed to pay membership subscriptions in 2024 rendering himself a non-party member, court documents indicate.

Tshabangu was recently expelled from the CCC following a disciplinary hearing held on February 12.

He was found guilty of violating the party constitution and disrespecting the leadership.  Tshabangu was dragged to a hearing after he made changes to the CCC parliament. Standard

