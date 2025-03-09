WE WERE NOT GIVEN FAIR HEARINGS : EXPELLED ZANU PF OFFICIALS

Some expelled Zanu PF officials says they were not given a fair hearing by the party. Those expelled were Zanu PF MP for Gutu East Benjamin Ganyiwa, former youth leader Godwin Gomwe, Kudakwashe Gopo, Victor Manungo, Spencer Mutero and Edson Vingwa.
Zanu PF Harare
provincial commissar Kudakwashe Damson, Harare provincial member Edson Ringwa,
Misheck Mushwekwa, Lameck Chimanyiwa, Charles Matsika, Blessing Kambumu and
Nicole Mutasa were suspended for various offences.
Gopo said he
was expelled from the party by individuals and was not given a fair hearing.
“I am going to
remain a Zanu PF member because l was born in the party.
“There was no
room for a hearing to answer any of the allegations in a hearing.”
Mushekwa
suggested his expulsion was related to the 2030 agenda, which is being pushed
by Mnanangwa loyalists.
“My comment is
simple: we respect the party position, they see it fit that we might hinder the
current initiative, hence our suspension,”Mushekwa said.
“So we respect
the decision of the party, but we will remain loyal to the party."
Damson, who was
humiliated at the Zanu PF annual conference in Bulawayo last year, for
allegedly belonging a faction that opposed the 2030 agenda, said he would
remain loyal to the party.
"I respect
the decision of the party leadership,”he said. “l will remain a Zanu PF member
and I have always wanted to see Zanu PF strong.”
A Zanu PF
source told The Standard that history was repeating itself in the ruling party
as he drew parallels between the new wave of purges with what happened during
Mugabe’s last days in power, including Mnangagwa’s expulsion.
"Battle
lines have been drawn in Zanu PF,” the senior Zanu PF official said.
“We are going
to see more purges; we are in the succession season
“The expulsion
of party members is a blow to the Chiwenga camp.” Standard
