WE WERE NOT GIVEN FAIR HEARINGS : EXPELLED ZANU PF OFFICIALS

Some expelled Zanu PF officials says they were not given a fair hearing by the party. Those expelled were Zanu PF MP for Gutu East Benjamin Ganyiwa, former youth leader Godwin Gomwe, Kudakwashe Gopo, Victor Manungo, Spencer Mutero and Edson Vingwa.

Zanu PF Harare provincial commissar Kudakwashe Damson, Harare provincial member Edson Ringwa, Misheck Mushwekwa, Lameck Chimanyiwa, Charles Matsika, Blessing Kambumu and Nicole Mutasa were suspended for various offences.

Gopo said he was expelled from the party by individuals and was not given a fair hearing.

I accept the decision by the party, but the allegations against me were cooked up,” Gopo told The Standard.

“I am going to remain a Zanu PF member because l was born in the party.

“There was no room for a hearing to answer any of the allegations in a hearing.”

Mushekwa suggested his expulsion was related to the 2030 agenda, which is being pushed by Mnanangwa loyalists.

“My comment is simple: we respect the party position, they see it fit that we might hinder the current initiative, hence our suspension,”Mushekwa said.

“So we respect the decision of the party, but we will remain loyal to the party."

Damson, who was humiliated at the Zanu PF annual conference in Bulawayo last year, for allegedly belonging a faction that opposed the 2030 agenda, said he would remain loyal to the party.

"I respect the decision of the party leadership,”he said. “l will remain a Zanu PF member and I have always wanted to see Zanu PF strong.”

A Zanu PF source told The Standard that history was repeating itself in the ruling party as he drew parallels between the new wave of purges with what happened during Mugabe’s last days in power, including Mnangagwa’s expulsion.

"Battle lines have been drawn in Zanu PF,” the senior Zanu PF official said.

“We are going to see more purges; we are in the succession season

“The expulsion of party members is a blow to the Chiwenga camp.” Standard