TOP COP : WE WILL FIND THE COP KILLERS

Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province, Commissioner Jasper Chizemo and colleagues of Detective Constable Cassandra Hove (37) who was fatally shot on Thursday night in Pumula South have described her as a brave officer whose exploits made her one of the pillars of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Homicide Unit’s ground-breaking all female Lozikeyi crack team.

Det Const Hove whose death has sent shockwaves across Zimbabwe’s crime fighting ranks, tragically lost her life at a local private clinic after sustaining gunshot wounds to her upper limbs during a police raid in the Habbek area of Pumula South.

Speaking to Sunday News yesterday, the Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province, Comm Chizemo said it was sad that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) had lost a hardworking officer. He added that no stone would be left unturned in the ongoing search for her killers.

“We are very saddened by her loss, particularly losing a colleague within the line of duty. The ZRP has lost a hardworking police officer, a female for that matter, who died in the line of duty pursuing robbers who had been committing a spate of robbery cases in the province. We are as the police still determined to account for all the criminals who were involved in the robberies and that of the death of one of our own,” he said.

Det Const Hove was part of a team on the trail of robbers believed to have been preying on service stations around Bulawayo.

Her fatal shooting left a dark cloud over Pumula South where the shooting of an officer of the law left ordinary citizens shell-shocked as they took stock of the shocking events from Thursday night.

For police officers who served with Det Const Hove, her shooting was a blow not only to the force but the entire country as Zimbabwe had lost an officer whose dedication to crime fighting was unquestionable.

One detective who spoke to Sunday News on condition of anonymity said Det Const Hove had distinguished herself as a highly capable officer, whose crime-solving skills had eventually led to her recommendation to the CID. Once there, she became one of the pioneering members of the Lozikeyi unit.

“CID is a very special unit that deals with high-profile criminal cases like murder and armed robberies. For members of the police to be incorporated into the squad, they should not only have passed particular interviews but would have been selected based on their various top-tier exhibitions in the execution of duties,” said the source.

Fearlessness and bravery were two qualities that made Det Const Hove a valuable member of the force, the source revealed.

“Detective Constable Hove is one of the officers who exhibited brilliance while in her previous station, particularly bravery. She had just been recently deployed into the CID Homicide squad where she also became one of the founding members of the Queen Lozikeyi group,” said the source.

Another detective who spoke on condition of anonymity also revealed that Det Const Hove was an intellectual titan who often encouraged her colleagues to pursue their academic dreams.

According to the source, the tough but soft-spoken crime fighter had recently graduated with a degree in forensic accounting from a local institution of higher learning.

“She always encouraged members to study and led by example as she recently graduated. She was very soft-spoken but was tough when it came to her execution of duties. The role that she played is not for the faint of heart and for her to take up this challenging role shows how brave she was and above all, her dedication towards fighting crime,” said the source.

Away from the professional ranks, the killing of Det Const Hove struck a sad chord with Zimbabweans on social media, as pictures and videos of the late officer were met with an outpouring of sympathy and grief.

One TikTok video in particular, in which the late detective captured herself and her four children eating out at a fast food outlet while John Chibadura Junior’s Vana Vangu Junior played in the background, brought emotional reactions from many social media users across various platforms.

In the song, the musician asks God to grant him long life so he can see his children grow older. Sunday News