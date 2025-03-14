TSHABANGU WITHDRAWS CASE

Self styled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has withdrawn a High Court urgent chamber application in which he was interdicting party president Welshman Ncube from recalling him from Parliament.

Through his lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri, Tshabangu told High Court judge Justice Mary Zimba-Dube that they wish to withdraw the case.

Ncube told NewsDay that it was not sensible for Tshabangu to file the application in the first case.

“It was not sensible to file two urgent chamber applications at once,” he said.

“He should have filed the interdict challenging his dismissal first, then the other one will proceed on normal basis.”

Another case HCH875/25 which was expected to be presided over by the same judge was postponed to March 21.

“HCH875/25 has been postponed because the consolidated index was only availed by the registrar this morning which made it difficult for the court and the lawyers to follow hence the decision to postpone it to next Friday,” spokesperson of the Ncube CCC faction, Willias Madzimure, said in a statement.

“The other case HCH830/25, wherein Sengezo Tshabangu sought to interdict the party from recalling him from Parliament and the Speaker of Parliament from accepting the recall pending finalisation of the main case HCH875/25, was withdrawn without order of costs.”

Tshabangu was dismissed from the party after he was found guilty of violating the party constitution and disrespecting the leadership.

He was dragged to a hearing after he made changes to CCC parliamentary portfolio holders "without authority of the party".

Tshabangu later rushed to the High Court seeking an interim ruling barring the CCC from recalling him from Parliament.

Judge President Justice Zimba-Dube issued an interim order in his favour until the finalisation of his case where he is challenging his expulsion.

This interim order ensured that Tshabangu will retain his parliamentary seat while his legal challenge progresses.

Ncube then filed an opposing application dismissing Tshabangu’s claim that he is a bona fide party member.

Ncube said Tshabangu had no legal basis to drag the party to court.

In his application, Tshabangu argued that the terms of office of all office bearers, including Ncube, had expired in May 2024. Newsday