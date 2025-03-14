TSHABANGU WITHDRAWS CASE

Self styled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has withdrawn a High Court urgent chamber application in which he was interdicting party president Welshman Ncube from recalling him from Parliament.
Through his
lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri, Tshabangu told High Court judge Justice Mary
Zimba-Dube that they wish to withdraw the case.
Ncube told
NewsDay that it was not sensible for Tshabangu to file the application in the
first case.
“It was not
sensible to file two urgent chamber applications at once,” he said.
“He should have
filed the interdict challenging his dismissal first, then the other one will
proceed on normal basis.”
Another case
HCH875/25 which was expected to be presided over by the same judge was
postponed to March 21.
“HCH875/25 has
been postponed because the consolidated index was only availed by the registrar
this morning which made it difficult for the court and the lawyers to follow
hence the decision to postpone it to next Friday,” spokesperson of the Ncube
CCC faction, Willias Madzimure, said in a statement.
“The other case
HCH830/25, wherein Sengezo Tshabangu sought to interdict the party from
recalling him from Parliament and the Speaker of Parliament from accepting the
recall pending finalisation of the main case HCH875/25, was withdrawn without
order of costs.”
Tshabangu was
dismissed from the party after he was found guilty of violating the party
constitution and disrespecting the leadership.
He was dragged
to a hearing after he made changes to CCC parliamentary portfolio holders
"without authority of the party".
Tshabangu later
rushed to the High Court seeking an interim ruling barring the CCC from
recalling him from Parliament.
Judge President
Justice Zimba-Dube issued an interim order in his favour until the finalisation
of his case where he is challenging his expulsion.
This interim
order ensured that Tshabangu will retain his parliamentary seat while his legal
challenge progresses.
Ncube then
filed an opposing application dismissing Tshabangu’s claim that he is a bona
fide party member.
Ncube said
Tshabangu had no legal basis to drag the party to court.
In his
application, Tshabangu argued that the terms of office of all office bearers,
including Ncube, had expired in May 2024. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment