GIRL (8) REPEATEDLY RAPED BY FOUR MEN

An eight-year-old girl from Nyanga was subjected to repeated sexual abuse by four perpetrators, including three male adults and a teenager, on multiple occasions while walking home from school.

The first perpetrator used a pornographic video clip to lure the girl into bed, and subsequently, the abusers coerced her into submitting to their sexual demands by threatening to expose her alleged sexual affair with the first perpetrator.

The accused individuals, including Justice Nyakuchena (29), were arraigned before Mrs Phethukile Msipa at the Mutare Regional Court, which was sitting on circuit in Nyanga.

Prosecutor, Mr Last Goredema presented the case, highlighting the severity of the crimes committed against the young girl.

The complainant is a juvenile aged eight, and doing Grade Three at a Nyanga school.

The accused person and the complainant are not related.

The court heard that sometime in April 2024, the accused person approached the complainant, who was in the garden, and asked her to get intimate with him.

She refused.

The accused told the complainant that he was going to reveal to his father that she had slept with Webster Bhurangeti sometime back.

Mr Goredema said Nyakuchena forcibly grabbed the complainant’s hand, dragged her out of the garden to a secluded bush, and raped her once.

From that day, Nyakuchena continued to rape the complainant several times on different unknown occasions while on her way from school.

The matter came to light on November 3, 2024 around 5pm when the complainant’s father observed that she was always returning late from school.

He interrogated his juvenile daughter, and she revealed that the accused person raped her on several occasions on different days.

The court also heard that the minor also revealed that Bhurangeti, Nyakuchena, Wilfred Bhurangeti and a 16-year-old teenager had also raped her on different occasions.

The matter was reported to the police in Nyamaropa, who attended the scene, and arrested Nyakuchena.

The victim was taken to Nyanga District Hospital, where she was medically examined, and the medical report was produced in court as an exhibit.

Mrs Msipa sentenced Nyakuchena to 17 years in jail for the offence. Webster Bhurangeti (19) also appeared before Mrs Msipa facing similar rape charges.

The court heard that sometime in the month of April 2024, Bhurangeti approached the minor, who was in the garden and started playing pornographic videos, which were in his cellphone to the complainant.

Bhurangeti asked the complainant if she was able to act in the same way, but she told him that she was still too young to indulge in such practices.

Mr Goredema said Bhurangeti forcibly grabbed the minor’s hand, went with her to a secluded nearby bush out of the garden, and raped her once.

From that day, Bhurangeti would rape the complainant on several occasions on her way from school.

Mrs Msipa sentenced the two brothers, Wilfred and Webster Bhurangeti to 20 years in jail each for the offences.

She suspended five years on the usual conditions.

The teenager rapist was sentenced to five years in jail, which was wholly suspended. Manica Post