MAN TAKES OWN LIFE AS WIFE CHEATS WITH HIS BOSS

A sombre mood engulfed Nyamandlovu Aquifer on the outskirts of Bulawayo following the tragic suicide of Bulawayo City Council employee, Witness Dube.

Reports suggest that Dube took his own life after repeated pleas for his boss to end an alleged affair with his wife, Rejoice Muyuni, went unanswered.

According to sources, Dube had confronted his superior multiple times, urging him to stop the alleged relationship with his wife.

However, seeing no resolution, he decided to end his life on Monday.

His lifeless body was discovered by a teenage boy searching for his family’s cattle. Shocked, the boy ran home to inform his parents, who then reported the incident to the police. Law enforcement officers attended the scene.

Dube left behind a suicide note explaining his distress. Part of it read:

“Sengehlulekile ukukukhuza ukuthi uyekelane ukuthandana lo boss wami but kukhanya awufuni. Selizasala lithandana mina sengihambile.”

(“I have tried by all means to stop you from cheating on me with my boss, but it seems you do not want to. Now I’m leaving you so that you can continue with your affair.”)

The accused boss, whose name has been withheld, admitted that Dube had confronted him several times over the allegations.

“He approached me on multiple occasions, accusing me of having an affair with his wife. But I denied it because I was not involved with her,” he said.

Attempts to get a comment from Muyuni were unsuccessful. Her brother, Joe, stated, “She can’t answer the phone right now. We are at Witness Dube’s funeral in Binga.”

The tragic incident has left the community shaken. A fellow council worker expressed sorrow over the loss.

“We are devastated by Dube’s death. He was deeply troubled and often accused his boss of being in love with his wife,” the colleague said.

Police were yet to issue an official statement regarding the matter at the time of going to press. B Metro