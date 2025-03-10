ROBBERS HID US$129K IN GARDEN

The gang of armed robbers who allegedly robbed Meru Service Station of US$129 000 last week hid their loot in a garden, wardrobe and various other places while one of them bought a 48-inch TV, a kitchen unit, some kitchen utensils, buckets, a cell phone and some groceries.
Details about
how the gang planned their robbery have emerged after six suspects, including
one who was shot in the leg by police as he tried to flee after being cornered
in Chitungwiza, after the gang appeared in court over the weekend.
Willard
Chinorukwa, Enerst Manzunzu, Borniface Masora, Simbarashe Vheremu, Munyaradzi
Gurure and Mike Matumba were not asked to plead when they appeared before
Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.
Other suspects
are still at large.
The court heard
that on Monday last week, the gang connived to rob Meru Service Station.
They armed
themselves with a 9mm Star pistol, serial number 53634, and machetes before
proceeding to Meru Service station in Kuwadzana in a silver Nissan AD Van with
registration numbers ADP 9724.
They waylaid
for the company’s cashier, Hillary Hufa, who was collecting cash from Mbare,
Kuwadzana and Whitehouse branches.
They spotted
him collecting cash from Meru Service Station in Kuwadzana and walking towards
his company’s Nissan AD Van, which was parked at the service station’s parking
bays.
They confronted
Zindoga Jiri, a Fawcett Security guard, who was on duty, and disarmed him of
his 38 Revolver loaded with three
rounds.
They confronted
Hufa, who was about to board his vehicle, and they threatened him with the
pistol and ordered him to drop the satchel that was in his possession.
The satchel contained US$129 111 cash. They grabbed the satchel and fled from the scene in their getaway vehicle.
On Thursday,
detectives from CID Homicide received information to the effect that Chinorukwa
was involved in the robbery and was in Chitungwiza.
They swiftly
reacted and went to his house in Unit O, Seke, where he was arrested after he
was shot in the leg while trying to flee from the police.
Police recovered US$ 7 760 which was hidden in his garden. He then led police to arrest Manzunzu in Norton and US$ 7 500 was recovered from his bedroom.
The police
arrested the rest of the gang on the same day.
Detectives
recovered US$1980 from Masora, which was hidden in a wardrobe, a kitchen unit,
a 48-inch television set, kitchen utensils, some buckets, a cell phone and some
groceries which were bought with some of the cash.
Masora led the police to Vheremu’s house where they recovered US$3000. The police then arrested Gurure and recovered US$1260 from him.
Matumba was the last to be arrested and police recovered US$1900 from him. The gang was remanded in custody pending finalisation of investigations. H Metro
