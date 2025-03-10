STATE SEEKS TO MOVE BLESSED'S CASE TO SPECIALISED ANTI-CORRUPTION COURT

Heart & Soul TV (HStv) head of news Blessed Mhlanga could spend more time in remand prison after the State on Monday asked for more time to respond to his appeal at the High Court. Prosecutors are also seeking to move his case to a specialised anti-corruption court.

They said this was because the original case was heard in a Regional Court (anti-corruption court) at the Magistrates Court over a week ago. Mhlanga’s lawyer, Chris Mhike, argued against the matter being heard in a specialised anti-corruption court since the alleged offence had nothing to do with graft.Mhike also submitted that if the matter is to be postponed, it has to be up to Wednesday, March 12.

Justice Gibson Mandaza said he wanted time to look into the submissions, especially the part of transferring the matter to an anti-corruption court.The court was adjourned to noon today. Newsday