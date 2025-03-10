CHIVAYO'S US$300K ROORA

Wicknell Chivayo has always done things his own way. Maybe, he also gets inspiration from some of the richest people in the world.
People like the
Indian couple of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant whose wedding last year
spanned six days from July 12 to July 30, 2024, in Mumbai, India.
The extravagant
celebration, held at the Antilia Building and Jio Convention Centre, was
estimated to have cost around US$600 million, factoring in pre-wedding expenses
like performances from Rihanna and Justin Bieber, luxury cruises, private jets
and accommodation.
Reports
indicated that the groom gifted each guest a wristwatch worth US$200 000.
In Zimbabwe,
the ceremony where businessman Wicknell Chivayo paid lobola for his lover Lucy
Muteke was nothing short of spectacular, probably the most high-profile lobola
day we have seen in this country.
The venue in
Marondera featured a porch that could easily be mistaken for a lavish setting
in Milan, Italy.
Decorated by
renowned wedding planner Kevin Zhou in burnt orange and blue hues, the ceremony
would have been fit for a king.
Chivayo paid a
staggering US$300 000 in lobola, which is probably the highest amount ever paid
as lobola in this country.
The event was
directed by popular MC Maimba Mapuranga and featured performances from top
artists Jah Prayzah, Killer T, Enzo Ishall and the Travellerz Band.
Before the
ceremony, Chivayo took to social media to update his fans on his offerings.
“Saka ndafonera
munyai. Vasvika ka vanhu vaye. Saka vangotakura ka 50 thousand ndine imwe 75
mumota.
“Saka ndati
kune munyai, unongosvika woti, ‘mukuru havasi kuda zvekuzomiswa kana auya.
Hanti mwana wenyu ndirikumuda? Ndokumbirawo musanditambisirewo time.
“Itai maths
dzenyu mungotipawo total kuti murikuda mari. Zvekuda kumbonzi 5 hundred
vhuramuromo, 5 thousand matekenya ndebvu. argh argh. Maweka here?
“Chingotipai
total mari iri mumota ingoverengwa,” Chivayo said.
He added: “Ndozvataura
mukuwasha ati hanzi hatisikuda kuti tiite setirikunetsana, isu tirikuda mwana
wenyu. Mwana wenyu ndinomuda saka ndokumbirawo murudo rwaMwari musandinetse
panhau dzemari.
“I have other
problems, not money. Saka, I think in thirty minutes zvinenge zvatopera,”
Chivayo said.
His grocery
list included a lorry full of selected items.
The event saw
his close friends and family donning the celebration’s theme colors, adding to
the festive atmosphere.
Chivayo’s
lobola ceremony has surpassed several recent high-profile celebrations.
In June last
year, a 19-year-old from South Sudan, Athiak Dau Riak, drew global attention
when her relatives received 530 cows, three Land Cruiser V8 cars, and $10 000,
making her one of the most expensive brides by African standards.
The reasons for
such high prices stemmed from fierce competition among suitors for the bride’s
hand in marriage. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment