RESCUE US, WE WANT TO RETURN HOME : PERMIT HOLDERS IN SA

The Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders Association (Zepha) has asked the Zimbabwean government for help in expediting an urgent programme of voluntary return in light of the increasingly intolerable conditions for many of its members living in SA.

“Zimbabweans are now forced to litigate when they go to the hospital, schools, universities, travel on the roads, and at the work place,” says a memo sent by Zepha to the Zimbabwean ambassador to SA.

The memo also says Zimbabwean children in SA are being raised and conditioned to believe that they are second-class citizens. This is because their parents are humiliated, degraded, mistreated, and publicly scorned by what appears to be state-sponsored anti-Zimbabwe rhetoric.

The memo goes on to detail specific instances of discrimination that it claims have been happening, including:

Traffic authorities have flatly refused to renew driving licences of several Zepha members and then set up roadblocks searching for foreigners without licences;

Police raids have increased in communities where Zimbabweans are concentrated;

ZEP holders’ bank accounts have been frozen, or put on hold, by banks because their ZEP permits were deemed invalid;

SA law enforcement has been stepped up at companies employing Zimbabweans, and this campaign of harassment has resulted in many employers terminating the employment of Zimbabwean workers;

Dismissed Zimbabwean workers have had their Unemployment Insurance Fund and pension fund payments withheld;

Children of ZEP permit holders have been prevented from writing exams because they lack study visas; and

There are numerous recorded instances of Zimbabweans, including pregnant women, being denied treatment at SA hospitals.

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) is accused of frustrating the rights of ZEP holders to apply for permanent residence, as allowed under the Immigration Act, even though they have lived, worked and paid taxes in SA for decades. Moneyweb