SMUGGLING : 40 BUSES IMPOUNDED

More than 40 buses and trucks used in the smuggling of drugs have been impounded.

This is part of a police crackdown of the cartels involved in the supply of drugs.

One of the buses was found with 71kgs of dagga and other buses and trucks were found with illicit beers imported from neighbouring countries.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the bus drivers and conductors failed to name the owners of the dagga and illicit beers.

“Police have impounded close to 50 buses and trucks being used to transport illicit beers, dagga and other prohibited goods into the country,” said Comm Nyathi.

“An operation to fight drug and substance abuse is ongoing and police are on the ground to bring all the culprits to book.

“As the Zimbabwe Republic Police, we would like to warn transport operators, drivers and conductors that they must stop distributing illegal goods, illicit beers and dagga.

“Anyone found on the wrong side of the law will be arrested without fear or favour,” said Comm Nyathi.

He said police have noted with concern the rising number of rape and murder cases involving men believed to be under the influence of illicit drugs.

“It is disturbing to note that there are some illegal activities at various company premises where some drinks laced with a higher percentage of alcohol are being made.

“Such drinks, with medicinal and sex-enhancing claims, have been a cause of rape and murder cases being reported countrywide.

“We continue to urge business operators to comply with government regulations other than operating without licences,” said Comm Nyathi. H Metro