SMUGGLING : 40 BUSES IMPOUNDED

More than 40 buses and trucks used in the smuggling of drugs have been impounded.
This is part of
a police crackdown of the cartels involved in the supply of drugs.
One of the
buses was found with 71kgs of dagga and other buses and trucks were found with
illicit beers imported from neighbouring countries.
National police
spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the bus drivers and conductors
failed to name the owners of the dagga and illicit beers.
“Police have
impounded close to 50 buses and trucks being used to transport illicit beers,
dagga and other prohibited goods into the country,” said Comm Nyathi.
“An operation
to fight drug and substance abuse is ongoing and police are on the ground to
bring all the culprits to book.
“As the
Zimbabwe Republic Police, we would like to warn transport operators, drivers
and conductors that they must stop distributing illegal goods, illicit beers
and dagga.
“Anyone found
on the wrong side of the law will be arrested without fear or favour,” said
Comm Nyathi.
He said police
have noted with concern the rising number of rape and murder cases involving
men believed to be under the influence of illicit drugs.
“It is
disturbing to note that there are some illegal activities at various company
premises where some drinks laced with a higher percentage of alcohol are being
made.
“Such drinks,
with medicinal and sex-enhancing claims, have been a cause of rape and murder
cases being reported countrywide.
“We continue to
urge business operators to comply with government regulations other than
operating without licences,” said Comm Nyathi. H Metro
