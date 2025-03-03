SIR ALEX MOBBED IN VIC FALLS



Legendary former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was mobbed by excited fans in Victoria Falls as he toured the rainforest this morning.

The iconic Scotsman, who led Manchester United to an era of unprecedented dominance IN THE English Premier League, arrived in Victoria Falls on Sunday aboard the Rovos Luxury tourism train.Ferguson, who managed the Red Devils from 1986 to 2013, secured 13 English Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League trophies, cementing his place as one of the greatest football managers of all time. His tenure saw United become a global powerhouse, producing legendary players such as Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, and David Beckham.

He has a cult following among United fans around the world.

During his visit, Sir Alex was booked at the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge before exploring the majestic Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. Fans eagerly gathered around him at his lodgings and in the rainforest, seizing the opportunity to take pictures with the football icon.

However, he was travelling with a delegation that restricted media access, stating that Sir Alex was on a private holiday and would not be giving any interviews. Chronicle