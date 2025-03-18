Tuesday, 18 March 2025

NURSES GO ON STRIKE

Tuesday, March 18, 2025  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0

Nurses at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital have gone on strike protesting over deteriorating working conditions.

The demonstration, which began early in the morning yesterday, saw dozens of nurses holding placards with messages such as ‘No Water, No Power, No Care!' and ‘Our Patients Deserve Better'.


