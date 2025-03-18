NURSES GO ON STRIKE

Nurses at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital have gone on strike protesting over deteriorating working conditions.
The
demonstration, which began early in the morning yesterday, saw dozens of nurses
holding placards with messages such as ‘No Water, No Power, No Care!' and ‘Our
Patients Deserve Better'.
Ma nurse ajamuka pa Gomo / Sally Mugabe maternity wards. Apa youth ye ZanuPf usina nduwe nema socks 🧦 are pushing the 2030 nonsense😭🥲Futi bodo🦉🦉🦉 pic.twitter.com/sPPTj5ELij— AmaiKita 💙💙💙 (@mubaiwa_anna) March 17, 2025
