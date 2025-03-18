LAND BARONS JAILED OVER EX MINISTER'S LAND

Former Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Petronella Kagonye, has won her case against seven land barons who invaded her land in Goromonzi.

Bamusi Magaisa, Philip Kambuto, Joel Madziva, Isaac Wikiseni, Togarepi Mudzudza, Shelly Chapwanya and Tatenda Ndlovu were convicted after a full trial by Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo.

They were all sentenced to seven months imprisonment and one month was suspended on condition that they don’t commit a similar offense in the next five years.

The State, represented by Mandirasa Chigumira, proved that between April and October last year, the gang invaded, pegged and surveyed stands at Cloverdale B of Galloway Estate, Goromonzi.

They went on to allocate themselves residential stands and built their houses.

Investigations revealed that Glorious Real Estate (Pvt) Ltd, trading as Glorious Properties represented by Kagonye, entered into an agreement with Ministry of Local Government and Public Works where the company was appointed as sole developer for Cloverdale B of Galloway Estate.

The land in question remained Urban State Land and the gang was not mandated to peg, allocate and build any structure on the land.

In her findings, the magistrate said: “Magaya and Chapwanya’s moral blameworthiness is very high. They were both allocated land by the developer and knew fully well that Glorious Properties is the sole developer but they were the ring leaders on altering the land under development by Glorious.

“They did nothing to safeguard the interests of the very developer that was generous to them.” H Metro