GUARDS FIRED FOR ESCORTING MOBBED WICKNELL

Two security guards have been fired from their jobs for protecting and escorting businessman Wicknell Chivayo to his car after he was mobbed by a hysterical crowd as he left a bank in Harare through the back entrance.

The two security guards were employed by Safeguard.

They have been named as Gunner Chitsatsva and his colleague who has only been identified as Zvirawa, who is believed to have been the driver of their security vehicle.

Scores of people gathered at Sir Wicknel Chivhayo’s vehicle upon seeing him entering into a bank.

Chivayo was mobbed by scores of people as he left the bank, through the back entrance, and walked to his car.

The two guards joined the mob and this has been deemed to be inappropriate behaviour by their employers.

Many of those who were part of the mob either wanted Chivayo to give them some money or were just overwhelmed to see him.

The businessman was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts, which probably suggested that was either going or coming from his Apostolic church services.

The Safeguard manager, only identified as Gwatidzo, confirmed the dismissal of the two employees.

He said the two acted unprofessionally in giving an impression they were offering security services to the businessman.

“As a company, we do not have a contract with Chivayo and the two had no right to offer him security when they were supposed to be manning the premises.

“The video circulated on social media and it did not give a good picture to our organisation since they were in uniform.

Kana mukariwonawo video racho vashandi vedu vakangavakatoti kwati kwati vachidzivirira vaChivayo,” he said.

One of the guards’ wife told H-Metro that the company punished her husband after being influenced by comments posted on social media.

“Someone assumed that my husband received money from Sir Wicknell Chivayo when they did not get anything.

“They were protecting the crowd from pushing towards Chivayo who was withdrawing his money.

“He remained at the bank entrance and the crowd moved towards him and the best was to escort him away from the financial institution.

“Yakutonzi imhosva vana vakutofa nenzara,” she said.

The two guards could not be reached for comment. H Metro