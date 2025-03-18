GUARDS FIRED FOR ESCORTING MOBBED WICKNELL

Two security guards have been fired from their jobs for protecting and escorting businessman Wicknell Chivayo to his car after he was mobbed by a hysterical crowd as he left a bank in Harare through the back entrance.
The two
security guards were employed by Safeguard.
They have been
named as Gunner Chitsatsva and his colleague who has only been identified as
Zvirawa, who is believed to have been the driver of their security vehicle.
Scores of
people gathered at Sir Wicknel Chivhayo’s vehicle upon seeing him entering into
a bank.
Chivayo was
mobbed by scores of people as he left the bank, through the back entrance, and
walked to his car.
The two guards
joined the mob and this has been deemed to be inappropriate behaviour by their
employers.
Many of those
who were part of the mob either wanted Chivayo to give them some money or were
just overwhelmed to see him.
The businessman
was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki shorts, which probably suggested that was
either going or coming from his Apostolic church services.
The Safeguard
manager, only identified as Gwatidzo, confirmed the dismissal of the two
employees.
He said the two
acted unprofessionally in giving an impression they were offering security
services to the businessman.
“As a company,
we do not have a contract with Chivayo and the two had no right to offer him
security when they were supposed to be manning the premises.
“The video
circulated on social media and it did not give a good picture to our
organisation since they were in uniform.
Kana
mukariwonawo video racho vashandi vedu vakangavakatoti kwati kwati
vachidzivirira vaChivayo,” he said.
One of the
guards’ wife told H-Metro that the company punished her husband after being
influenced by comments posted on social media.
“Someone
assumed that my husband received money from Sir Wicknell Chivayo when they did
not get anything.
“They were
protecting the crowd from pushing towards Chivayo who was withdrawing his
money.
“He remained at
the bank entrance and the crowd moved towards him and the best was to escort
him away from the financial institution.
“Yakutonzi
imhosva vana vakutofa nenzara,” she said.
The two guards
could not be reached for comment. H Metro
