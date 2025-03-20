MPILO FAKE DOC BAIL REVOKED

he trial of Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone, who was arrested for posing as a doctor last year, began yesterday with the State revoking his bail after he was convicted of two fraud charges.
The trial is
being presided over by Bulawayo magistrate, Mrs Eva Matura, who remanded the
case to March 27.
The case
grabbed headlines following his arrest last year. Vanhuvaone, who was clad in a
green designer suit and was representing himself, was re-arrested soon after
the trial was adjourned.
It was
discovered during the trial that one of the witnesses Miss Samantha Ziki is a
former girlfriend whom he allegedly duped of US$1 600 in a botched nursing
programme scam.
Vanhuvaone,
during the cross-examination of Ms Ziki, accused her of being a bitter
ex-girlfriend, who is now creating lies to get back at him. He argued that he
contributed to part of the money that Ms Ziki claims.
“You are just
bitter and are settling scores using the courts,” said Vanhuvaone.
He told the
court that Ms Ziki threatened him with witchcraft, which is why he admitted to
owing her.
“You said you
would bewitch me that’s why I admitted,” said Vanhuvaone of Barbourfields
suburb in Bulawayo.
He was arrested
sometime last year after his “cover” was blown off for allegedly masquerading
as a doctor at Mpilo Central Hospital and misrepresented himself to those
seeking medical attention as Prosper Mpofu.
Vanhuvaone is
facing charges of fraud and of misrepresentation.
Internal
investigations at the hospital revealed that Vanhuvaone operated undetected
from an office within the hospital’s vast premises for approximately two years.
It was reported
that Vanhuvaone allegedly spread his operations to United Bulawayo Hospitals
(UBH), where he similarly deceived patients and staff.
According to
the State’s case, presented by Mr Samuel Mpofu, on September 16 last year at
Mpilo Central Hospital, Vanhuvaone attended to patients seeking medical
assistance, pretending to be a medical practitioner and prescribed drugs for
them.
“He contravened
Section 121 of the Health Professions Act Chapter 27:19 (Unregistered Persons
Practicing as Registered or representing themselves to Be Medical
Practitioners),” he said.
For the second
count, Mr Mpofu said Vanhuvaone was being charged with fraud as in Section 136
of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.
“On August 17
last year at Mpilo Central Hospital, the accused person misrepresented to the
complainant – Miss Faith Hove that he was a registered medical doctor and as
such was able to treat her.
“Due to this
misrepresentation the complainant agreed to be treated and was charged US$120
for services,” he said.
Mr Mpofu said
Miss Hove discovered that she had been duped when her condition did not
improve.
On count three,
Mr Mpofu said Vanhuvaone, sometime between February 2023 and April 2024
defrauded Ms Ziki of US$1 600 after leading her to believe that he was a
medical practitioner and had influence to secure her a place at Mpilo Central
Hospital’s school of nursing. Chronicle
