MPILO FAKE DOC BAIL REVOKED

he trial of Taurai Prosper Vanhuvaone, who was arrested for posing as a doctor last year, began yesterday with the State revoking his bail after he was convicted of two fraud charges.

The trial is being presided over by Bulawayo magistrate, Mrs Eva Matura, who remanded the case to March 27.

The case grabbed headlines following his arrest last year. Vanhuvaone, who was clad in a green designer suit and was representing himself, was re-arrested soon after the trial was adjourned.

It was discovered during the trial that one of the witnesses Miss Samantha Ziki is a former girlfriend whom he allegedly duped of US$1 600 in a botched nursing programme scam.

Vanhuvaone, during the cross-examination of Ms Ziki, accused her of being a bitter ex-girlfriend, who is now creating lies to get back at him. He argued that he contributed to part of the money that Ms Ziki claims.

“You are just bitter and are settling scores using the courts,” said Vanhuvaone.

He told the court that Ms Ziki threatened him with witchcraft, which is why he admitted to owing her.

“You said you would bewitch me that’s why I admitted,” said Vanhuvaone of Barbourfields suburb in Bulawayo.

He was arrested sometime last year after his “cover” was blown off for allegedly masquerading as a doctor at Mpilo Central Hospital and misrepresented himself to those seeking medical attention as Prosper Mpofu.

Vanhuvaone is facing charges of fraud and of misrepresentation.

Internal investigations at the hospital revealed that Vanhuvaone operated undetected from an office within the hospital’s vast premises for approximately two years.

It was reported that Vanhuvaone allegedly spread his operations to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), where he similarly deceived patients and staff.

According to the State’s case, presented by Mr Samuel Mpofu, on September 16 last year at Mpilo Central Hospital, Vanhuvaone attended to patients seeking medical assistance, pretending to be a medical practitioner and prescribed drugs for them.

“He contravened Section 121 of the Health Professions Act Chapter 27:19 (Unregistered Persons Practicing as Registered or representing themselves to Be Medical Practitioners),” he said.

For the second count, Mr Mpofu said Vanhuvaone was being charged with fraud as in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

“On August 17 last year at Mpilo Central Hospital, the accused person misrepresented to the complainant – Miss Faith Hove that he was a registered medical doctor and as such was able to treat her.

“Due to this misrepresentation the complainant agreed to be treated and was charged US$120 for services,” he said.

Mr Mpofu said Miss Hove discovered that she had been duped when her condition did not improve.

On count three, Mr Mpofu said Vanhuvaone, sometime between February 2023 and April 2024 defrauded Ms Ziki of US$1 600 after leading her to believe that he was a medical practitioner and had influence to secure her a place at Mpilo Central Hospital’s school of nursing. Chronicle