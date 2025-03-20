2030 CHANTS AS ED LAUNCHES YOUNG FUND

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has launched the Presidential Youth Empowerment Revolving Fund worth US$2 million which will provide financial support to youth-led income-generating projects.
In addition,
the President also unveiled the US$5 million Presidential Youth Mining
Equipment Scheme, designed to support young artisanal miners.
These
initiatives are part of the government’s broader efforts to drive economic
development and support youth empowerment.
“Hard honest
work pays, while focus, discipline and professionalism in all business
endeavours are indispensable values for the success and prosperity of our
nation, this culture should be preached and entrenched among you our young
people,” the President said.
President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in the distribution of resources, urging those involved to exercise high levels of morality and ethical consideration.
He stressed
that the schemes must identify deserving and capable youth, with no room for
favouritism or corruption.
“I urge you to
continue with proactive planning and the promotion of results and benchmarks
that will propel the overall prosperity of our country. Transparency and
integrity in administering your projects is of uttermost importance, do not be
found wanting,” the President said.
Notably, the
US$2 million Fund will be administered as a revolving fund, issuing loans that
must be paid back to benefit more young people. zbc
