2030 CHANTS AS ED LAUNCHES YOUNG FUND



President Emmerson Mnangagwa has launched the Presidential Youth Empowerment Revolving Fund worth US$2 million which will provide financial support to youth-led income-generating projects.

In addition, the President also unveiled the US$5 million Presidential Youth Mining Equipment Scheme, designed to support young artisanal miners.

These initiatives are part of the government’s broader efforts to drive economic development and support youth empowerment.

“Hard honest work pays, while focus, discipline and professionalism in all business endeavours are indispensable values for the success and prosperity of our nation, this culture should be preached and entrenched among you our young people,” the President said.

President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of transparency and accountability in the distribution of resources, urging those involved to exercise high levels of morality and ethical consideration.





He stressed that the schemes must identify deserving and capable youth, with no room for favouritism or corruption.

“I urge you to continue with proactive planning and the promotion of results and benchmarks that will propel the overall prosperity of our country. Transparency and integrity in administering your projects is of uttermost importance, do not be found wanting,” the President said.

Notably, the US$2 million Fund will be administered as a revolving fund, issuing loans that must be paid back to benefit more young people.