SOCIALTE NABBED FOR FORGERY

Shoko (28)
allegedly connived with his girlfriend Priscah Chipeta (38), popularly known as
Gugulethu Banda to swindle Ms Phethekile Madonko of US$560.
The money was
given to Chipeta by Ms Madonko to pay school fees for her child on her behalf
but the pair and Knowledge Mhlanga (41), converted the money to their own use.
They then
allegedly forged bank deposit slips to create the false impression that the
fees had been paid.
The crime was
discovered after the school contacted Ms Madonko reminding her to settle the
child’s outstanding fees.
It was reported
that Chipeta vehemently denied any wrongdoing after being quizzed by Ms
Madonko, prompting her to report the matter to the police, leading to the
arrest of the trio.
The accused
appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Maxwell Ncube, who remanded them in
custody to today for a bail hearing.
The State is
being represented by Ms Mufaro Ndirayire.
According to
court documents, on January 7, Ms Madonko gave Chipeta US$350 to deposit into
Gloag High School CBZ Bank account. The money was meant for her son’s school
fees.
Chipeta,
reportedly converted the money to her own use before she approached Shoko and
asked for a forged CBZ deposit slip.
Shoko then
engaged the services of Mhlanga who forged a CBZ deposit slip.
For the second
count, on February 20, the complainant again gave Chipeta US$210 to deposit
into Gloag High School CBZ Bank account and she converted the money to her own
use before asking Shoko and Mhlanga to forge a deposit slip. Chronicle
