SOCIALTE NABBED FOR FORGERY

A Bulawayo socialite, Brendon Shoko, popularly known as “Breezy,” has been arrested for alleged forgery in a scandal involving his girlfriend and an accomplice.

Shoko (28) allegedly connived with his girlfriend Priscah Chipeta (38), popularly known as Gugulethu Banda to swindle Ms Phethekile Madonko of US$560.

The money was given to Chipeta by Ms Madonko to pay school fees for her child on her behalf but the pair and Knowledge Mhlanga (41), converted the money to their own use.

They then allegedly forged bank deposit slips to create the false impression that the fees had been paid.

The crime was discovered after the school contacted Ms Madonko reminding her to settle the child’s outstanding fees.

It was reported that Chipeta vehemently denied any wrongdoing after being quizzed by Ms Madonko, prompting her to report the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the trio.

The accused appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Maxwell Ncube, who remanded them in custody to today for a bail hearing.

The State is being represented by Ms Mufaro Ndirayire.

According to court documents, on January 7, Ms Madonko gave Chipeta US$350 to deposit into Gloag High School CBZ Bank account. The money was meant for her son’s school fees.

Chipeta, reportedly converted the money to her own use before she approached Shoko and asked for a forged CBZ deposit slip.

Shoko then engaged the services of Mhlanga who forged a CBZ deposit slip.

For the second count, on February 20, the complainant again gave Chipeta US$210 to deposit into Gloag High School CBZ Bank account and she converted the money to her own use before asking Shoko and Mhlanga to forge a deposit slip. Chronicle