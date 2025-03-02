MLISWA SUSPENDED

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) have suspended Temba Mliswa for allegedly breaching the sport’s constitution when he accused the game’s leadership for mismanagement of funds.
ZRU bosses
Losson Mtongwiza and Sifiso Made were arrested and appeared in court.
In a statement,
the ZRU said Mliswa, who serves as the chairperson of the Mashonaland West
provincial rugby board, is set to appear before a disciplinary hearing.
“Specifically,
the Union wishes to clarify that Mr Mliswa’s conduct has been in direct
violation of Section 19.1 of the ZRU Constitution.
“This section
explicitly prohibits taking internal disputes to external courts outside of the
structures outlined in the ZRU statutes, Rugby Africa, and World Rugby
regulations.
“The ZRU’s
established disciplinary processes are designed to address such matters fairly
and efficiently within the rugby framework.
“As a result of
this constitutional violation, the ZRU Board resolved unanimously, in
accordance with due process, to suspend Mr Mliswa with immediate effect.
“His case has
been referred to a disciplinary committee, where he will be given the
opportunity to present his case in a fair and transparent manner, adhering to
the established rules of the Union.
“The Zimbabwe
Rugby Union remains committed to fostering a thriving rugby ecosystem, built on
respect, discipline and unity.”
Mliswa, through
his X account, has accused the ZRU leadership of corruption.
On Wednesday
last week, Mliswa took the ZRU executive to court and this resulted in the
arrest of the ZRU bosses Mtongwiza and Made on corruption related allegations.
“My only crime
has been the continued insistence for bank statements and breakdowns relating
to money they used,” said Mliswa.
“However I
don’t tire of such issues; they have only made it worse as they can’t sustain
me and I will reveal more.
“No amount of
name-dropping will work with some of us,.” Herald
