MLISWA SUSPENDED

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) have suspended Temba Mliswa for allegedly breaching the sport’s constitution when he accused the game’s leadership for mismanagement of funds.

ZRU bosses Losson Mtongwiza and Sifiso Made were arrested and appeared in court.

In a statement, the ZRU said Mliswa, who serves as the chairperson of the Mashonaland West provincial rugby board, is set to appear before a disciplinary hearing.

“Specifically, the Union wishes to clarify that Mr Mliswa’s conduct has been in direct violation of Section 19.1 of the ZRU Constitution.

“This section explicitly prohibits taking internal disputes to external courts outside of the structures outlined in the ZRU statutes, Rugby Africa, and World Rugby regulations.

“The ZRU’s established disciplinary processes are designed to address such matters fairly and efficiently within the rugby framework.

“As a result of this constitutional violation, the ZRU Board resolved unanimously, in accordance with due process, to suspend Mr Mliswa with immediate effect.

“His case has been referred to a disciplinary committee, where he will be given the opportunity to present his case in a fair and transparent manner, adhering to the established rules of the Union.

“The Zimbabwe Rugby Union remains committed to fostering a thriving rugby ecosystem, built on respect, discipline and unity.”

Mliswa, through his X account, has accused the ZRU leadership of corruption.

On Wednesday last week, Mliswa took the ZRU executive to court and this resulted in the arrest of the ZRU bosses Mtongwiza and Made on corruption related allegations.

“My only crime has been the continued insistence for bank statements and breakdowns relating to money they used,” said Mliswa.

“However I don’t tire of such issues; they have only made it worse as they can’t sustain me and I will reveal more.

“No amount of name-dropping will work with some of us,.” Herald