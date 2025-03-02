HOLY TEN : NAMAs ARE BS



Rapper Holy Ten says he is BIGGER than the National Arts Merits Awards and launched a scathing attack on National Arts Council of Zimbabwe CEO Napoleon Nyanhi.

The artist said he is richer than Nyanhi and has called for the NACZ CEO to resign.

Holy Ten is not happy that his work last year, which he feels pushed the likes of Jah Prayzah and Winky D into the shade, should have been rewarded at the NAMA ceremony.

He produced an album that has hit songs, including Ndotokuda and Kilimanjaro last year but Holy Ten did not get even a single NAMA nomination.

In an explosive outburst on Instagram, Holy Ten expressed his frustration with the NAMA organisers for failing to recognise his contributions to the Zimbabwean music scene.

“I did more than Jah, Winky D, Nyasha David, and that other new skinny David, and you still didn’t talk about the boy,” he said.

“NAMAS are just B*** S***. Napoleon, hamuzvigone izvi just leave it.

“If it was R Peels complaining then maybe you could’ve said kurwadziwa nekusa winner.

“Dawg you didn’t give Holy Ten anything, not even a nomination.

“Which music ikurira bro?”

The rapper later did an instagram live to further express his frustrations.

“I am bigger than the NAMAs, honestly how could they not award me of all people with how much l offered ya’ll.

“I am so hurt I don’t want to lie and, to Napoleon, Bro l have more money than you and I’m way better than you, put some respect on my name.

“This is why most youths end up doing drugs, I don’t want to lie, I am so hurt .

“I submitted my projects from last year and none of my work was recognised. As a country you guys don’t love me or respect my work cause this doesn’t make sense. I’m hurt.” Herald