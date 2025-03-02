HOLY TEN : NAMAs ARE BS

Rapper Holy Ten says he is BIGGER than the National Arts Merits Awards and launched a scathing attack on National Arts Council of Zimbabwe CEO Napoleon Nyanhi.
The artist said
he is richer than Nyanhi and has called for the NACZ CEO to resign.
Holy Ten is not
happy that his work last year, which he feels pushed the likes of Jah Prayzah
and Winky D into the shade, should have been rewarded at the NAMA ceremony.
He produced an
album that has hit songs, including Ndotokuda and Kilimanjaro last year but
Holy Ten did not get even a single NAMA nomination.
In an explosive
outburst on Instagram, Holy Ten expressed his frustration with the NAMA
organisers for failing to recognise his contributions to the Zimbabwean music
scene.
“I did more
than Jah, Winky D, Nyasha David, and that other new skinny David, and you still
didn’t talk about the boy,” he said.
“NAMAS are just
B*** S***. Napoleon, hamuzvigone izvi just leave it.
“If it was R
Peels complaining then maybe you could’ve said kurwadziwa nekusa winner.
“Dawg you
didn’t give Holy Ten anything, not even a nomination.
“Which music
ikurira bro?”
The rapper
later did an instagram live to further express his frustrations.
“I am bigger
than the NAMAs, honestly how could they not award me of all people with how
much l offered ya’ll.
“I am so hurt I
don’t want to lie and, to Napoleon, Bro l have more money than you and I’m way
better than you, put some respect on my name.
“This is why
most youths end up doing drugs, I don’t want to lie, I am so hurt .
“I submitted my
projects from last year and none of my work was recognised. As a country you
guys don’t love me or respect my work cause this doesn’t make sense. I’m hurt.”
Herald
