HUBBY SLEEPS WITH MAIDS, MARRIAGE COLLAPSES

A woman says her marriage collapsed because her ex-husband was in the habit of bedding their maids.

Martha Kanyera says every time she reprimanded her ex-husband Daniel Kanyera, he would assault her.

She approached the Harare Civil Court for a protection order, which was granted by magistrate Meenal Naratom.

She told the court: “My ex-husband is shameless. Daniel is in the habit of sleeping with our maids in our house and this led to our divorce.

“People now call me names because of his behaviour and no one wants to work for me.”

Martha said last year, her daughter fought with their maid after Daniel bought gifts and airtime for the maid.

However, she claimed, he failed to pay school fees for their daughter.

“Currently, l got another maid, and he came to my house asking for my maid’s number, which made her quit the job.

“All l want is for him to stay away from my maids. If he wants to know how the children are doing, he can come to me, not through my maids.

“I am tired of being humiliated by people. l need my privacy and my space.”

Daniel denied all the allegations raised against him but admitted to asking for the new maid’s number.

“I asked for her number because l wanted to ask about my children and also wanted her to accompany the children when they come to visit me.

“My last born is my favourite and l love him so l can’t stay away from him.

“l want to see him every day. If this court order is granted, it will prevent me from going to visit my children, yet they are the ones l work for.” H Metro