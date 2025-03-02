HUBBY SLEEPS WITH MAIDS, MARRIAGE COLLAPSES

A woman says her marriage collapsed because her ex-husband was in the habit of bedding their maids.
Martha Kanyera
says every time she reprimanded her ex-husband Daniel Kanyera, he would assault
her.
She approached
the Harare Civil Court for a protection order, which was granted by magistrate
Meenal Naratom.
She told the
court: “My ex-husband is shameless. Daniel is in the habit of sleeping with our
maids in our house and this led to our divorce.
“People now
call me names because of his behaviour and no one wants to work for me.”
Martha said
last year, her daughter fought with their maid after Daniel bought gifts and
airtime for the maid.
However, she
claimed, he failed to pay school fees for their daughter.
“Currently, l
got another maid, and he came to my house asking for my maid’s number, which
made her quit the job.
“All l want is
for him to stay away from my maids. If he wants to know how the children are
doing, he can come to me, not through my maids.
“I am tired of
being humiliated by people. l need my privacy and my space.”
Daniel denied
all the allegations raised against him but admitted to asking for the new
maid’s number.
“I asked for
her number because l wanted to ask about my children and also wanted her to
accompany the children when they come to visit me.
“My last born
is my favourite and l love him so l can’t stay away from him.
“l want to see
him every day. If this court order is granted, it will prevent me from going to
visit my children, yet they are the ones l work for.” H Metro
