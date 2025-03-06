MATONGA ACQUITTED OF THEFT

Chegutu magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashawakure on Tuesday acquitted former Information Deputy Minister Bright Matonga of stealing two tractors valued at close to US$200 000.

The tractors belonged to a white farmer he was in a partnership with.

Ms Mashawakure acquitted Matonga on the basis that the matter was a civil one emanating from a breach of a joint venture agreement by the complainant.

She also said there was no proof that Matonga had committed the offence adding that he had a valid defence of claim of right to recover the tractors from the complainant.

Matonga was arrested in June last year by Seruwe Police on allegations of stealing the tractors from Mr Van Breda with whom he had a partnership agreement.

Matonga and Mr Van Breda had a misunderstanding over allegations that Matonga wanted to seize the latter’s farming implements.

He is also expected to stand trial on two other similar cases, one involving over US$500 000 worth of farming implements from the same farmer.

Mr Innocent Muchini of Muchini and Associates said he was hoping that his client will be acquitted of the remaining cases.

In a related matter, Matonga was arrested in July last year on theft charges involving irrigation pipes and electricity transformers from Notayi Mutemasango of Bosbury Farm in Chegutu.

According to court papers, the complainant gave out his electric board and cables, 2 x 100 horse power pumps and a 75 horse power pump without an electric motor to be used at Matonga’s farm during the joint venture.

The accused then terminated the joint venture farming exercise and used Mutemasango’s property for his benefit. Herald