TRUCK HITS VAN AFTER JUMPING TRAFFIC LIGHT : THREE DEAD



Three people are feared dead while four others were seriously injured when a DAF truck carrying washing powder reportedly failed to stop at the Dzivaresekwa turn-off traffic lights in Harare, around 9pm.

Eyewitnesses said the truck driver was speeding and failed stop before hitting a Nissan NV van that was reportedly travelling to a destination that couldn’t be immediately ascertained for a funeral.

One of the passengers in the Nissan NV van was trapped for some time as its back was extensively damaged.

The truck landed on its side and was damaged, too, exposing the washing powder.

Angry Kuwadzana and Dzivaresekwa residents, who blamed the truck driver for the fatal accident, looted a few 2kg packets of the washing powder and ran away.

Some heavily built men, thought to have been hired to guard the consignment, threatened to beat up anyone who dared loot the washing powder.





The truck driver reportedly fled the scene after the accident, as people sought to mete out instant justice.

A kombi, which didn’t have passengers, and another small car were also damaged. Herald