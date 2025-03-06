KILLER COUPLE TO BE EXTRADITED

The runaway killer couple, who skipped the border in 2023 after allegedly murdering a four-year-old niece, will now face justice in Zimbabwe two years after the crime was committed.

The couple will be extradited before end of March after their extradition papers were signed.

John Zvivi and Lister Sibanda have been on the run for allegedly killing the daughter of Lister’s sister.

They were arrested in Bram Fischerbille, Johannesburg, with the assistance of businessman Moreboys Munetsi and Thomas Nhundu before they were taken to court where they have been applying against extradition.

Since 2023, the couple was evading arrest.

The development comes after the South Africa’s Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi signed their extradition papers on Tuesday.

Following their arrest, they engaged a lawyer to avoid extradition to Zimbabwe.

Last year, a magistrate in SA considered that the court had found out that the respondents, John and Lister, were liable to be surrendered to the foreign state concerned, in this case Zimbabwe.

“That there is sufficient evidence against the respondents which warrants their prosecution in the Republic of Zimbabwe for the offence as set out in the formal extradition documentation.

“The Respondents are liable to be surrendered to the Republic of Zimbabwe for the crime set out in the formal extradition documentation.

“The Respondents are ordered to be committed to prison to await the decision of the Minister of Justice with regarding to their surrender to the Republic of Zimbabwe in terms of Section 11 of the Extradition Act 67 of 1962

“The Respondents are informed that they may, within 15 days, appeal against this order to the High Court,” the judgment from the South African court read.

However, Lawyer Moreboys Munetsi said the couple will now face murder charges in Zimbabwe.

“John Zvivi and Alista Sibanda will be extradited to Zimbabwe to face charges of murder.

“Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi signed their extradition papers yesterday.

“Interpol will hand them to ZRP at Beitbridge before the 30th of March 2025. They reportedly killed baby Princess two years ago and threw body in a dam then fled to SA.

“I helped the arrested and Thomas Nhundu,” he said.

Munetsi further said that the accused are in the custody of Interpol South Africa.

“They will be taken to Beitbridge, so that they will be extracted before March 30. Every paperwork is ready, they will be taken from the prison where they are, and they will be handed to ZRP.

“They will appear in court under a normal certain time, but the greatest concern is that, that the child hasn’t been buried, in Zimbabwe. There are no postmortem results and now they need to prove.

“In the absence of postmortem, I am not sure how the court is going to deal with this issue.

“I am also not sure if that can be a concern, if the accused are back in Zimbabwe, what evidence are they going to provide.

“The doctor must testify and give evidence since the child was found in water,” he said.

The pair’s children have been under the care of Social Welfare officials in South Africa.

Allegations are that the couple committed the offence in Zvivi homestead, Vantage Area, in Zvimba.

After allegedly killing the child, they stashed her body in a sack before dumping it in a river before fleeing the country. It is alleged that Princess was beaten to death.

The deceased’s mother, Nomsa, left her two daughters in the couple’s custody while she worked as a maid in South Africa.

The couple allegedly subjected the two children to extreme levels of abuse, brutalising them with electrical cables and a walking stick.

It is alleged that the couple brutalised the four-year-old niece to death, stuffed her body in a sack, and dumped it in a stream near a bridge in Kuwadzana Extension. H Metro