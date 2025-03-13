MAN RAPES MAID, FLEES

A Highfield man is on the run for allegedly raping his maid.

Vision Makichi, 31, allegedly returned from work during the afternoon and raped his maid, who is aged 16.

His wife was at work.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Vision.

“Police are investigating a rape case involving an employer and his maid,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The complainant was with a nine-month-old baby while the accused and his wife were at work.

“The accused person returned home and found the complainant fast asleep in her room.

“The accused entered the room and raped her. After the act the accused begged the complainant not to tell anyone about his deeds. He promised to do anything for her if she kept the secret.

“The complainant revealed the ordeal to her auntie. She was referred to the Family Support Clinic at Sally Mugabe Hospital for medical examinations,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro